What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Rachel Mahnke's avatar
Rachel Mahnke
5h

I've filled my freezer with sugar free popsicles, its the perfect treat for our 3.5 year old. At the end of the day after the baby goes to bed, we go outside to water the plants and he sits there with his popsicle. Its so easy and fun!

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Sabirah O's avatar
Sabirah O
5h

This post just inspired me to make a summer bucket list. It’s lowkey as I currently have a newborn (and a toddler) but I’m excited not to let this summer pass me by!

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