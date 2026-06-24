Hi! This past weekend was a big one — I turned 37, George and I celebrated our 14-year anniversary, and it was Father’s Day all in one day. I told George I didn’t want to do anything to celebrate, and then I changed my mind at 1 p.m. and asked him to throw me a dinner party. Heh heh. He grabbed marinated steaks and a few pre-made salads from our local market and made Mexican corn salad. He had ordered a tiny ice cream cake (my fave) for our family only, so we all had a little bitty slice. It was perfect.

And then on Monday, I released the book tour schedule for Make It Fast!!! Are you coming?! If I’m not coming to a city near you this go round, I’m so, so sorry!!! I hate that I can’t be everywhere!

But I do want to have some type of virtual event so that we can all party together, so stay tuned!!!!

My best friend Lily is still in town and she picked out a recipe from the new book to cook for dinner tonight: the Dilly Feta Salad with Feta-Brined Grilled Shrimp. I got some gorgeous shrimp from Sea Harvest in Carmel and am excited to show my dearest pal who can barely boil water how easy it is to make this really beautiful meal!

I just finished my first true *beach read* of the summer — a love-triangle romance set on Harbour Island. Pink Sand Summer by Chassity Evans was pure sugar. It’s easy and so fun to read. I blew through it in less than 24 hours!

We typically only grab fast food when we’re on a road trip (because we live kinda far from any fast food spots, not because I’m a purist!), but we recently grabbed some burgers from In-N-Out and headed to the beach to eat. It was a great way to feed my gaggle of children, and it felt like such a low-lift summer activity. It was really, really fun.

I’d love to hear any low-effort ways you’re injecting fun into your summer!

Leave a comment

PS, one more sale to note: Barnes & Noble Premium & Rewards Members get 25% off all upcoming releases (like Make It Fast!) today through Friday. It’s free to sign up for their Rewards program, you just provide an email address here. The promo code for the sale is PREORDER25 (it excludes signed copies, unfortunately!).

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. grilled chili lime chicken fajita bowls , 2025

This recipe brings all the sizzling-skillet magic of fajitas home with way less effort. Chicken thighs and peppers marinate in a quick taco-seasoned mixture (the longer they sit, the better!) before hitting a hot grill — or a sheet pan, if you’d rather stay inside. Pile everything into bowls with cilantro-lime rice, a bright cabbage slaw, and a creamy cilantro-avocado crema, or stuff it all into tacos, quesadillas, or a burrito. Lots of options to please a crowd!

White fish gets seasoned with a couple of spices and lime before it bakes alongside a stack of tortillas. Meanwhile, you’ll toss together a crunchy peach slaw and a creamy chili lime sauce that ties the whole thing together! WTCers have loved the slaw with mango, pineapple, and nectarines, too, so go with whatever’s ripest!

3. jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa , 2023

This is one of the most-cooked WTC meals of all time! Chicken tenders soak up a jerk marinade before a few fast minutes on the grill (or a skillet!), while creamy coconut rice cooks on the stove. Top it all off with a sweet, spicy strawberry salsa, and you’ve got a bowl that tastes like vacation!

4. the perfect tuna melt , 2022

I have a very hard time resisting a tuna melt when I see it on a menu, and a tuna melt at home is the ultimate comfort food. Comfort food that is full of lean protein, might I add! My tuna salad has a few surprises (hard-boiled eggs! pickle juice!). You’ll tuck it between sharp cheddar and mayo-toasted bread, then griddle until golden and gooey. So good. Or just make the tuna salad to eat with crackers and some crudités for lunch.

For the nights you’ve got nothing in the fridge and even less motivation, this $5 pantry meal is your answer. Rice, black beans, salsa, and a few pantry spices simmer together in a pot, then get blanketed in melty cheese. No chopping, no fuss. Take it from WTCer Liz: “We make this basically every other week and my husband and I say that to each other every time — ‘why is this so good??’”

In last week’s So Into That, we asked you all to share what you’ve been cooking for dinner this summer, and there were so many delicious, creative ideas. We’ve rounded up a few of them below — read the rest of them here!

Remember the great book I talked about last week? The 831 Stories crew and I want to send three What To Cookers a copy of Down to Earth with a “small town romance” trope hat! You guys will love the love story Julia Turshen wrote for Frankie and Paige. Comment on this post by Tuesday, 6/30 to enter to win a book bundle!

I’d love to hear little ways you’re adding fun to your summer! We roasted s’mores in the backyard last night and it was such a small easy summer win.

Leave a comment

PS, congrats to Quinn, who won last week’s East Fork giveaway!

We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means WTC may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What To Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.