Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there, especially my baby daddy and favorite WTC recipe tester, George.

Last time I made this tuna salad, George took the leftovers to work for his lunch and I almost divorced him over it. Those were MY tuna salad leftovers. Luckily, there are always more cans of tuna, and we are celebrating our ten year anniversary on Tuesday! P.S. I recommend making extra tuna salad so that you and your spouse/roommates/children can all have leftovers for lunch the next day, drama-free.

Sandwiches don’t get enough love in the dinner department. And I get it. A cold turkey sandwich doesn’t really thrill me at dinnertime either. But a warm, toasty, cheesy thang? Oh yeah, count me in.

Acceptable nighttime sandwiches include but are not limited to: patty melts, grilled cheese sandwiches, toasty turkey or ham sandwiches with fig jam (or any jam, frankly), and the greatest sandwich of all time — the tuna melt.

I have a very hard time resisting a tuna melt when I see it on a menu, and a tuna melt at home is the ultimate comfort food. Comfort food that is full of lean protein, might I add!

I love to make a big batch of this tuna salad (I double it sometimes because my kids and husband all devour it!) and enjoy it in different ways all week. A scoop or two on crackers for a quick and filling snack. A tuna melt on a rainy night. A big scoop of tuna over greens on a hot afternoon. I. Love. Tuna. Salad!!!!!!

If you are not a tuna lover, rotisserie chicken is great here. And if you’re a vegetarian, I have recently gotten really into chickpea salad and it works perfectly in this recipe too.

If you have never tuna melt-ed, please make this sandwich and report back immediately!

the perfect tuna melt

Makes 4 sandwiches