What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
27m

Pesto everything from the (now thriving!) herb garden with anything from the farmers market!

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Lawyer Mom v. the Chaos's avatar
Lawyer Mom v. the Chaos
30m

I've been riffing on the concept of the miso pasta salad. Tonight was pistachio pesto pasta with greens and hot honey. Love East Fork!

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