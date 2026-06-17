Hi! How’s summer going? I posted this in the group chat last night, but I am cooking summer food up a storm. Working on this season’s easy-but-fancy menu reminded me just how easy it is to cook really delicious food in the summertime. Summer produce cooks quickly, or doesn’t need to be cooked at all. Grilling is so much fun to do with a cocktail in your hand and a friend to yap with standing by your side.

We hosted our friends Gray and Tate and their four kids this past weekend and we had fun pool and river days with the kids, then plopped them in front of a movie each night and cooked big, beautiful meals together. The stars of the weekend were this hanger steak that I marinated in Crash’s marinade (then sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and served with lime wedges) and Mexican corn.

Then I made these steak, Mexican corn, grilled squash, havarti, and Calabrian chili mayo sandwiches for lunch on the river the next day and OMG. So fun and delicious.

What have you been cooking for dinner this summer? Any highlights? Tell us!! There’s so much great easy lunch inspo in the comments section from last week (and we’ve rounded up some below!). Let’s start a dinner ideas thread here! I’ll send one of you an East Fork bowl (the yellow one above) or platter (the blue one above) in the color of your choice.

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After the flooding devastation in Western North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene, East Fork doubled down on their commitment to expanding local jobs and contributing to the local economy. A cool company doing cool things in my home state!

Tickets for the MAKE IT FAST book tour are going live in less than a week!!!

At 9 a.m. PT / noon ET Sunday we’ll email the full tour schedule and event ticket links to WTC Insiders to have first dibs, and at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET on Monday, we’ll send them to everybody. My last book tour sold out quickly, so set your alarm and keep your eyes peeled!

I can’t wait to meet so many of you in a few short months! I’m excited to announce that EVERY SINGLE EVENT is an on-stage conversation versus just a sign line. I want these events to be really fun and feel like a girls’ night out. I’m REALLY excited!!!

Our houseguests over the weekend were losing their minds over how amazing our kitchen sink sprayer is. I used it in our last kitchen and when we decided to move, I immediately reached out to Kohler to ask them if they wanted to work together on house renovation content based on my love of this faucet alone!!! I’ve talked about it before, but I thought I’d share it again because it is one of my favorite features in our kitchen. The side spray is truly the greatest thing ever for cleaning dishes and spraying down the sink.

One of my best friends just had a baby and it is just so heavenly having a newborn around again this summer. We are all fawning over her nonstop. Also, how chic is my friend Jenna’s red top? I could not believe my ears when she told me it was $30 from Walmart.

George’s annual Father’s Day request is for me to cook a big meal using whatever I can scrounge up in the fridge, freezer, and pantry. If you’re also brainstorming what to cook for your partner or dad this weekend, here are a few ideas! George’s steak Caesar sandwich, the perfect breakfast casserole, choose-your-adventure beef ragu, or, if you plan to host a dinner party to celebrate the dads in your life, the new easy-but-fancy summer feast!

Should you be gift shopping for a dad in your life, here are some ideas we’re into: a handy cooking tool, a screwdriver that will keep him (and you, when your kid asks you to change the batteries in their toy for the fiftieth time this week) sane, tickets to a concert or sporting event, the greatest beach accessory, a gift card to their favorite clothing brand (our husbands love Vuori and Faherty), or, for a bigger ticket item, the most elite fancy electric mower that they will literally talk about at dinner parties, it’s that good. Ask us how we know.

Julia Turshen has been one of my favorite recipe developers for years and years. Her recipes are always delicious and her writing style is comforting, fun, and creative, so I was absolutely THRILLED when she announced that she was writing a romance novel! I started reading Down to Earth last night and have already fallen in love with Frankie and Paige, the leading ladies of this queer romance set in a small town in Upstate New York. Like all 831 Stories, I love that it’s short, romantic, and easy to digest. And, as is fitting for a book written by Julia, I love that food is threaded throughout the narrative — Frankie is a farmer in the fictional small town of Sungold (great name), and Paige is a new-to-town single mom who just moved from Brooklyn. There are many iconic food moments and dishes in the book, including an epic ham sandwich with pickled carrots and cilantro that, I’m so excited to say, Julia has offered to share a recipe for with us today!! It’s a perfect summer lunch or dinner — perhaps to eat while you inhale this steamy novella?! Keep reading for the recipe, and click here to pre-order Down to Earth (available next Tuesday)!

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. eastern nc ribs with ranch butter smashed potatoes , 2025

OK, here’s another excellent dinner option for Father’s Day, and another meal I dedicated to George! Eastern NC-style barbecue means a clear, tangy, vinegary sauce (not the thick sweet stuff). For this recipe, we glaze it over baby back ribs that have been coated in a brown sugar dry rub and slow-roasted until the meat practically slides off the bone. To go with them, we’ll make ranch butter smashed potatoes and a quick slaw using the rest of the vinegar sauce as its dressing.

2. a perfect breakfast casserole , 2024

The inspiration for this one comes straight from my mother-in-law, Marsha, who makes a prep-ahead breakfast casserole anytime she has houseguests. The night before, you’ll layer cubed white bread, sharp cheddar, and a sausage, spinach, and roasted red pepper mixture in a baking dish, then pour a rich egg and cream custard over the whole thing. By morning, it’s ready to slide straight into the oven while you do literally anything else. If you’re wanting to cook a Father’s Day breakfast or brunch in bed — here’s your recipe!

3. jalapeño pork chops , 2023

Pork chops that are equal parts fancy and easy! A bright, herby marinade of basil, garlic, jalapeño, lemon, and honey goes on the chops before they hit a blazing hot grill (don’t worry, the jalapeños mellow out nicely as they cook!). A watermelon, cucumber, and feta salad is the juicy, cool, perfect counterpart to the smoky, charred chops.

4. summery pork and peach bowls , 2022

This is a meal I once threw together for friends one summer evening after a full day at the pool. It was 6:30 p.m., I needed to feed six people, and I still wanted to show off. Pork tenderloin marinates in a pineapple-soy situation then hits the grill while coconut rice cooks away on the stove. Pile it all in a bowl with quick-pickled cucumbers, fresh peach slices, and a drizzle of peanut sauce, and you have a dinner that feels like it came out of a restaurant kitchen. Pro tip: Double the peanut sauce! You’ll want it on everything all week.

5. the most perfect grilled chicken recipe , 2021

If you’ve made it this far and are thinking, “That’s a lot of pork recipes…” this one’s for you! A simple yogurt marinade with lemon and garlic does something magical to chicken breasts or thighs, breaking them down into the most tender, juicy thing you’ve ever pulled off a grill. Serve it over a fluffy rice pilaf studded with raisins, toasted almonds, and wilted spinach. And yes, we’re cooking the rice on the grill too — a multitasking move that is such a summer game changer.

Congrats to Melissa and Lindsay, who won last week’s So Into That giveaway! Here are some of the many great lunch ideas shared in the comments:

Lemon-parm chicken, quinoa, & kale salad. Every week. Or some days just Greek yogurt with fresh berries and the new cherry pistachio granola from Trader Joe’s! —Miaaruss

My current favorite lunch is your mob wife salad and a bean/kale/veggie salad I make with your lemon vinaigrette . Eat-all-week salads have been a game changer for me since I work in the office 5 days/week. —Erica

My current fave lunch is a simple little chickpea salad : canned chickpeas, grape tomatoes, avocado, a little red onion, with feta on top. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper and some balsamic if you feel like it, refrigerate for 20 minutes. Boom, lunch! —Melissa

Embracing the easy leftover quesadilla life right now for summer lunches! Finding whatever protein and veg leftovers I have in the fridge with some melty cheese, and throwing it in the cooler for our park picnic lunches. Cold quesadillas are just as satisfying. —Lindsay

Chicken salad lettuce wraps or hot honey fried eggs on avo toast ! Fast and delish. —Lauren

My 3 year old and 1 year old and I are loving a snack plate right now! Lunchmeat roll ups, cheese, pickles, cottage cheese, apples, cucumbers, carrots, crackers, chips, leftovers from dinner the night before! Yum! —Maggie

Made a big clean-out-the-fridge frittata this week for lunch, add some greens and crackers on the side — quick and delish! —Jess

Your turkey taco salad is my current lunch obsession. SO GOOD! —Brittney

I literally eat leftovers for lunch 90% of the time but I cannot wait for peak tomato season so I can do sourdough toast + cottage cheese + tomato (and sometimes a little balsamic glaze or pepper flakes). –Nicole

And here’s another idea…

By Julia Turshen

This is just a perfect sandwich. Leftover pickled carrots can be used for more sandwiches or as a fun topping for your next rice or noodle bowl. Makes lots of pickled carrots and 1 sandwich (easily multiplied).

For context within Down to Earth: Abby is Frankie’s best friend, who, after working in fancy restaurants in the big city, now runs the cafeteria at the local elementary school in Sungold (the fictional small town in this small town romance!), where she and Frankie grew up. After a big storm nearly destroys Frankie’s farm, Abby drops off these perfect ham sandwiches the next morning for Frankie and her team (and her love interest, Paige).

Ingredients:

For the pickled carrots:

1 cup (240 mL) boiling water

1/2 cup (120 mL) rice wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)

1/4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

For each sandwich:

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ciabatta roll, halved

A few very thin slices of your favorite ham

1 large handful fresh cilantro sprigs

1 large handful pickled carrots (drain them first!)

First, make the pickled carrots: Place 1 cup (240 mL) boiling water, 1/2 cup (120 mL) rice wine vinegar, 1/4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar, and 1 tablespoon kosher salt in a large bowl and whisk well to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add 2 large carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks, and let them sit at room temperature for 2 hours. Leftovers can be stored in the brine in a jar in your refrigerator for up to a month.

Then make your sandwich: Place 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce, and 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in a small bowl and season generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir the mixture together and then divide it between the two sides of 1 halved ciabatta roll, spreading it out so it completely covers the bread. Layer a few very thin slices of your favorite ham, 1 large handful fresh cilantro sprigs, and 1 large handful pickled carrots (drain them first!) on one half of the roll. Close the sandwich with the other half of the roll (mayo side down, clearly). Cut in half and eat immediately.

abby's post storm ham sandwich 140KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Don’t forget to throw your hat in the ring for the Sophie James Wine tasting giveaway that we launched on Monday. Click here to enter to win a wine tasting at their vineyard on a Sonoma Valley mountaintop complete with a $1,500 travel stipend to get you there!

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