I first shared this recipe during the height of lockdown in May 2020 — when we’d all kind of gotten used to the “new normal” of being cooped up in our houses. I know many of my OG followers have tried this one — it was VERY popular during summer of 2020!

But I only had ONE kid back then rather than three — AKA, I’m even better at cooking when I don’t feel like cooking these days. My recipes are quicker and hackier now, so I decided to update this oldie goldie. It’s now faster, simpler, dirties fewer dishes, and daresay is even more delicious than the original.

Let’s dive in.

Oh, but before we do — I wrote this recipe using the grill, but it is JUST AS GOOD using the stove and a skillet. Seriously! If you don’t have a grill, just grab the “no grill” cooking steps in the notes section.

I just scanned the WTC archives, and we’ve only used chicken breast tenders in one recipe so far! I’m excited for you to cook with them, if you never have before. Tenders are the skinny strip of meat that lie underneath the chicken breast — they’re the juiciest, most tender part of the breast because they’re protected from overcooking since they’re totally surrounded by the rest of the breast meat.

They’re underrated, and today you’re gonna learn to love ‘em!

We’ll start out by slathering them in oil and jerk seasoning. Jerk, Cajun, blackening, or even Cavender’s Greek seasoning: any of these names will do the trick, and you should be able to find them at your most basic of local grocery stores. If you can’t, grab taco seasoning!

Next, we’ll get the coconut rice started. While it’s cooking, we’ll work on our strawberry salsa, and once the rice is finished, we’ll throw those tenders on the grill (or in a skillet!) for just a few quick minutes because they cook so quickly.

Finally, we’ll build our bowls with that creamy coconut rice, spiced chicken, and sweet strawberry salsa. HEAVEN!

If you’re thinking: But it’s summer and I really, really don’t feel like cooking…

Here’s what you’re gonna do: you’re going to make the coconut rice exactly as I wrote it, because it is heaven in a pot and you are worth it!

Go to the butcher section of the grocery store and buy some pre-marinated meat or fish. Teriyaki would be great, something Mexican-ish would be excellent… it’s gonna be hard to screw this up. Use that instead of making the homemade marinade.

Finally, buy some mango or pineapple salsa instead of making strawberry salsa. And voila! A gorgeous, hacked together, semi-home cooked meal.

jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa

Serves 4

Cook time: ~45 minutes