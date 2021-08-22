the greatest kale salad
with fancy chicken fingers
(Click here for the WTC recipe index and here for the printer version of this recipe.)
Name a food that everyone likes: chicken fingers.
Name a food that everyone likes once they try my recipe — then sends me a message every time they make it saying, “I can’t believe how much I love this”: kale salad.
Combine the two and hot damn it’s a keeper, y’all.
My…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.