one-pot cheesy rice and beans
when you need a $5 ridiculously easy meal
Click here for the printer version but first check below for subs and notes!
Happy Sunday from DeBordieu, South Carolina! We are on a two-week tour du South — spending one week down here with George’s family, next weekend in Charlotte, NC, to see more of George’s family plus a million of our friends, and then the little boys and I are headed to my hometo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.