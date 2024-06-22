In Wednesday’s So Into That email, I polled you guys on which recipe I should develop this week: fish tacos or a 15-minute summer veggie sauté (which I’ve loosely shared on Instagram but haven’t properly polished or written out yet). The former won with 55% of the 1,000+ votes, so fish tacos, let’s go!

These tacos are SPECIAL.

The base is flaky oven-roasted white fish (flounder, mahi mahi, cod, halibut — any firm white fish will do!) that’s been perfectly seasoned with oil, lime juice, chili powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika. While it’s cooking, you’ll throw together an addictive peach slaw using bagged shredded cabbage (one of my favorite time-saving ingredients) and a creamy chili lime sauce. Separate, these components are delicious; wrapped together in a warm tortilla, they make the absolute perfect bite of food.

What I love most about this recipe is that it’s as ideal for a busy weeknight as it is for a summer dinner party (a taco bar never disappoints!!). It’s also easy to modify if you’re not a fish fam. The slaw and sauce would be great with grilled steak, chicken, or shrimp, shredded rotisserie chicken, or simmered black beans. You could also grill the fish if you’d prefer (just oil your grill really well!). Or ditch the tortillas and make taco bowls. You do you! (As always, see the notes section below the recipe for more info on making any of these swaps).

20-minute fish tacos

Makes 12 tacos

Cook time: 20 minutes