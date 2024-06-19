Hi, and happy Juneteenth!!

I really enjoyed this Bon Appétit article titled "Everyone Is Invited to Juneteenth,” which is a conversation between chef Carla Hall and BA’s editor-in-chief Jamila Robinson. In it, they share how they personally celebrate the holiday and how food plays an important part in their celebrations. If you’re a podcast lover, you can listen to their conversation here. And if you want to learn more about Juneteenth — which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States — here’s another good read.

In other celebratory news, tomorrow is the *official* first day of summer, and Friday is my birthday! I’m not normally a huge birthday person, but I’m turning 35, which feels like a birthday worthy of celebration! So we’re having a party!

I’ve requested a mint chocolate chip ice cream cake (which btw is the perfect dessert for any summer party), but I told George he was allowed to order it instead of making it from scratch, and we’ve got our taco guy coming. He brings fresh tortilla chips, tons of salsas, and guacamole, and he sets up a plancha where he cooks tacos to order (and quesadillas for the kids).

We invited way too many people because the more the merrier! It’s summer in Carmel Valley and the weather is absolutely perfect, why the hell not!

My team and I are always thinking of ways to shake up these midweek emails, and are excited to introduce The Weekly Q&A!

Last summer I ran an AMA thread and had so much fun answering your questions. To be able to do that on a more consistent basis, we’re adding “The Weekly Q&A” to these SIT emails. You can ask me about anything — cooking how-tos, meal planning tips, entertaining ideas, mom stuff, whatever! — and I’ll answer one (or maybe more?) per week. I think it’ll be fun!

Submit your questions as a comment on this post (commenting only open to paid subscribers). We’ll compile the questions and roll out the answers in upcoming SIT emails.

This week, I’ll answer a burning question from my team:

A: I’ve got a few faves — I can’t settle on just one answer to this!!!

Chicken sausage + zucchini + grain + sauce. First, get a pot of rice or any other grain cooking. Better yet — keep frozen microwaveable rice stocked. Next, pre-heat the grill to medium-high. Next, cut the zucchini (or whatever vegetable your beasts will eat) into 4 long skinny planks and toss on a plate with olive oil, salt, and lemon pepper. Grill the chicken sausage for about 3 minutes per side and zucchini for about 4 minutes per side, until dark grill marks appear and it’s very tender. Return the zucchini to the plate you brought it out on and crumble feta or goat cheese over top. I like to make this a bowl meal: rice on bottom, maybe some arugula or other greens if you’ve got them down there too, chicken sausage and zucchini on top (cut it up for small kids if needed), plus a sauce (pesto, Bitchin’ Sauce, some yogurt and harissa stirred together…). Steak + corn + Caesar. We’ve made this meal 4x in the past two weeks. Preheat the grill to medium-high. Season a few steaks (I love grilling ribeyes) with salt, a great rub, and rub it all in with a drizzle of olive oil. Shuck the corn. Grill everything (use a meat thermometer — steak should be 130°F internally for medium-rare, 3 to 5 mins per side, depends how thick!) and the corn should be lightly charred all over. Come back inside. Throw a lil’ pat of butter on the steaks to melt into them while they rest, and obviously butter, salt, and lime juice for the corn. Throw together a Caesar (we love this kit from Taylor Farms). Slice the steak. Serve. There are two other meals I cook a lot in the summer: one is a balsamic-y zucchini, corn, and chicken sausage sauté that takes under 15 minutes and is so, so good. I talked about it on IG stories recently and a lot of people requested a real recipe. So, should I share that, or a 15-minute fish taco (there will be tons of subs if you don’t do fish!) recipe this week?

If it’s close, I’ll write the losing recipe the following week!

As a mom, summer is so fun (more time with the kids! less structure! vacations! pools days!). But it can also be stressful when you’re juggling work and/or home demands — or when you just want a second to yourself. Here are some things that are helping us stay sane this summer.

At-home workouts. I’m into short Peloton strength classes: Jess Sims' Flash 15 classes when I want to kill myself; Kristin McGee Pilates classes when I want to go easier. And Molly (What To Cook’s editor!) is so into Melissa Wood Health. “I love group fitness classes, but I just don’t have time for them right now — plus, my options are more limited than usual being eight months pregnant. MWH has so many short and sweet (and hard) options, plus a lot of great prenatal flows.” This bounce house. From Jillian, my righthand lady: "We bought a bounce house last year for a party (it's the same price to buy as to rent!) and we've been using it every night this summer! I throw the 1 and 5 year old in there and it's our built-in baby sitter. I spent hours researching bounce houses and this one has been great.” (Here’s another that Molly can vouch for if you need a smaller/less expensive option!) Pickleball. From Jillian: “I've been playing a bunch of pickleball lately for a physical and mental 'break,’ and just saw that this cane bag from Mark and Graham that I've been eyeing and a friend has is currently on sale!” Lots of playdates. When my kids have a friend over, they basically don't speak to me the entire time, except for when they need snacks. It might seem harder to watch 4 kids instead of 3, but the math doesn't math — trust me, it's easier.

We’re also so into HATS. Because what’s a skincare routine when your face is getting blasted with UV rays at the pool all day??

When you all shared what you’re so into in the comments of last week’s email, lots of you said grilling!! I’m so proud. Here are some not-your-average-beef-patty burgers to put on your grilling menu all summer long.

Lastly, while we’re talking about last week’s comments: Sarah Lustberg, you won the giveaway! We think that Pact cover up would fit right into your summer vibe. Email me your size, color preference, and mailing address.

I hope everyone has a wonderful first official weekend of summer!

Editor + contributor: Molly Ramsey