How’s everyone’s summer starting off?!

Crash (my mom’s Grandmother name — she totaled George’s car many years ago and it stuck) has been in town since last Monday and leaves today. I love having her here, and I’m missing her already. She and my dad live in North Carolina, and being a long distance daughter (remember this poem?) really sucks sometimes. When she’s here, I want to spend all of my time with her, so I put off work and other obligations, but then by the time she leaves I’m totally stressed out and behind on everything, which she (and I) hates. But as soon as I get caught up, I want her to turn right back around and come back!

It’s a vicious cycle that I know many of you can relate to! If your parents live nearby and are present in your life (and your kids lives, if you have ‘em) give them an extra hug for me this week, OK? You are so lucky.

On Saturday I’ll be sharing a brunchy meal you can cook for Father’s Day Sunday morning, but here are a few other meals to consider, if you’re looking for a dinner idea!

If he’s a steak and potatoes guy, go with my one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes . This one’s from wayyyy back in the WTC archives (2020!!) and it rocks.

If you’re in the mood to grill out, you can’t go wrong with chicken parm burgers and sweet potato fries . These burgers are a WTC classic.

If you want it to feel like a special occasion (which it is! go dads!), go with shrimp and fresh corn grits .

And if you want to spend as little time in the kitchen as possible because you’ll be chasing the kids around, make these 10-minute 3-ingredient chorizo street tacos. He will be obsessed with them, and he’ll have no idea how little effort they took!

Tommy John underwear or pajamas are always excellent man gift ideas. My code is CARO25 and I think you need to order today for them to arrive on time! Search for them on Amazon, if needed, for time! Kate Strickler of Naptime Kitchen shared the idea of making two weeks worth of breakfast sandwiches to stash in the freezer for her husband’s Father’s Day gift and, really, what a genius idea for husbands/dads who “don’t want anything.” —Molly If he’s an active and/or tech-loving guy, this handheld massage gun is legit. Tickets to a local sporting event, which are always fun, even if your team sucks. We absolutely love going to Monterey Bay FC soccer games (we actually have season tickets), but it’s always George who takes the initiative to get us there. Family tickets to an upcoming game (baseball, soccer, whatever!) would be such a perfect last-minute gift. A gift card to a restaurant he loves + a babysitter on the calendar for a date night.

Surely NA Sparkling Rosé. I had this NA wine at a cook out (AKA grill out, AKA barbecue) the other day and it was GOOD. So good that I’ll keep drinking it once the baby’s here and I’m in the mood for wine sans hangover. —Molly Good beach/pool cover ups, since we spend 50% of our time in bathing suits during the summer. We’re currently eyeing this one. These waterproof sandals because the back strap makes trudging through sand so much easier than walking in slides. —Molly Gardening. Thanks to my mom, I (she) planted a garden this week for the first time in years and I am INTO IT. Tomato recipes, here we come!!! drjessicagunning A post shared by @drjessicagunning You mix-and-matching WTC recipes. WTC will always be a full-meal situation (rather than having to piece together a meal using 3 different recipes) so that you can spend the minimal amount of time possible thinking about what to cook. That said, I absolutely hope you’ll mix and match elements from recipes you love like Lacey did last week…

OK your turn! What are y’all so into this week? It can be a product, a hobby, a mindset, a podcast, a movie — anything. Comment to enter the giveaway; I’ll pick a winner next week and send them that Pact bathing suit cover up! *Must be in the US, must be a paid subscriber to enter the giveaway.*

A brilliant flow chart (shared on IG by Greg Isenberg) to take into the rest of your week!

Editor + contributor: Molly Ramsey