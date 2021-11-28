(Click here for the WTC recipe index!)

I hope everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving. Ours was full of the absolute best people, conversation, and food. Mattis went to his first basketball game ever on Friday night with his godfather, Mark, his bestie Charlie, and George. We had a ridiculously fun Saturday night at Benihana for Mark’s birthday (speaking of — I need to do a Hibachi recipe here soon… team #whitesauce), and we’re headed to chop down a Christmas tree on our way back to Carmel today.

In short, THE HOLIDAYS HAVE BEGUN! This is the busiest we have been since 2020-before-it-went-to-shit and I’m loving every second of it.

I see people calling the holiday season “hectic” and “stressful” a lot and, if I may — let’s reframe that. We look forward to the holidays all year long. Let’s not demean the happiest season by calling it stressful. Let’s rejoice in how utterly jam-packed with fun and love and singing and cookies it is!

so is this recipe going to make the holidays less stressful?

Yes, that’s the goal. I’m hoping that this recipe will delete the word “stressful” from your vocabulary this month. High hopes? Yep, but this recipe is so unbelievably tasty, so absurdly easy, and truly only takes 10 minutes to throw together.

An El Salvadorian sous chef I worked with in Telluride, Colorado, taught me this quick street taco hack. Throw some chorizo (a deliciously spiced Mexican sausage) and some sauce from a can of chipotle peppers together in a hot skillet. Over the years, I started adding black beans to the mix for some plant-based protein, but you can go straight up chorizo if you prefer.

Sauté until the chorizo is cooked. Throw the chorizo and bean mixture into warm tortillas and top it with whatever you can find in the fridge — cilantro, pickled red onions (like from last week’s recipe!), radishes, chopped onion. I jazzed things up with a little lime crema, but if you really don’t feel like cooking, skip the crema and just slap some sour cream or Greek yogurt on there.

So freakin’ good, y’all. Do it to it!

NOTE: This recipe is spicy. Not like, kick your ass spicy. But definitely spicy because chorizo is spicy. If you don’t want spicy, you can swap in mild Italian sausage. It it not even remotely the same, but it’ll still be great!*

Also, you might already have a can of chipotle peppers lingering in the back of your fridge from one of these recipes. If you don’t, plan on cooking one of them later this week!

‘tis the season to gift What To Cook

What To Cook is quite literally the gift that keeps giving (every single Sunday!) and I made a cute printable gift card so that you have something to actually wrap up and give to people! Thank you for supporting my work! I love you all and can’t believe 4,000-ish people pay my salary. Pretty cool.

Give a gift subscription

3-ingredient chorizo street tacos

Serves 2-4 (depending how hungry you are!)

~10 minutes