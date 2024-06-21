You guys are the best birthday present I could ask for — you’re the most incredible food community on the internet.

You share cooking tips with each other. You drop off What To Cook recipes for each other when someone’s had a baby or needs to be lifted up. You make each other laugh and cry in the comments section. You gift subscriptions to friends when they tell you how much cooking has been stressing them out lately.

And over the past few months, you’ve all shown up in such a tremendous way to support me and the book by pre-ordering it.

So I’m throwing a party to celebrate YOU!!!!

If you still need to pre-order the book, you can do so HERE!!! Any orders placed so far and all the way through pub day will get you into the party.

We’ll cook a recipe from the book together; there will be guest appearances; and I’ll tell you all the never-before-discussed details about getting the book deal, writing the book, and my development process. We’ll have plenty of time for a live Q&A, and perhaps most fun of all…

THERE WILL BE SO MANY GIVEAWAYS!!!

All of my favorite brands are joining the party to give away *a lot* of incredible gifts to you all.

I cannot wait!!!!!!!! Where will you be tuning from?! See you there!!!

