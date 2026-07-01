What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Kate Wartak's avatar
Kate Wartak
5h

OBSESSED with the balsamic basil chicken. I've made it like 6 times this summer, my husband can't get enough!

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Liz L's avatar
Liz L
5h

Basil chicken is my go to summer grill! Cooking it for the 4th again this year

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