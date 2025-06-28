My best friend Lily flew back to NYC yesterday after staying with me in Carmel for two weeks straight to help map out the renovations and design of our new house. It was a whirlwind of late night scheming, chaotic dinners with our children, and working side by side while our kids played.

While I usually love cooking for houseguests, my motivation to cook dinner at nearly 37 weeks pregnant has been… low. So when I whipped up this delightful summer meal last week, I stuck with it, making it on repeat over the last few days. I’m happy to report that it has yet to get old! It has everything you could want in a summer salad: sweet corn, crunchy snap peas, crisp cucumbers, and juicy tomatoes. We top it off with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and perfect pan-seared chicken. It’s both light and filling, and insanely crunchy and delicious. I served it platter style (pictured above) some nights, as a big old chopped salad (pictured below) the next night, and deconstructed for the kids — chicken in a pile with ketchup, corn in a pile, tomatoes in a pile, avocado in a pile, etc.

I used to hate boneless, skinless chicken breasts — I found them to be bland, dry, boring, and easy to overcook. But when George and I did Whole 30 a few years ago, I set out to perfect my prep method of stovetop chicken breasts because they really are a convenient lean protein. I tried a TON of different techniques for how to cook them fast, while still keeping them as juicy as possible, and landed on the method I’m sharing today.

We give them a sear over medium-high heat for a golden-brown exterior, then cook them covered over low heat, sealing in their moisture for a delectable juicy interior. You’ll notice there’s no marinade! Prepared this way, chicken breast seasoned with just kosher salt and black pepper is a star in its own right. That said, feel free to add any seasonings you have and love, like Lemon Pepper or Italian.

I promise you will come back to this method again and again! Pair your perfectly pan-seared chicken with any sides for an easy weeknight dinner: roasted broccoli, a simple side salad, a bagged salad, grilled veggies, any cooked grain, etc.

Report back with sides you enjoy it with! Leave a comment

Omit the chicken for an excellent side dish to take to your upcoming potlucks/cookouts! It travels beautifully! A few things to note:

This salad is best served within 2 hours of making for optimal texture.

If bringing to a BBQ or prepping ahead, do not add the dressing or any salt until just before serving.

Skip the avocado altogether if bringing to a BBQ so you don't have to worry about adding it last minute.

Save some fresh herbs for a garnish if you want. You can bring them in a ziplock bag and throw them on when you put the bowl out.

Serves 4-6

Cook time: 40 minutes (20 minutes for the chicken breasts, 30 minutes for the salad, but we’ll overlap these cook times some)