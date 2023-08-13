I love a good leafy green salad, but this summer, with the produce so perfect, I’ve been really into veg-packed salads that skip the greens. A salad comprised solely of the good stuff that you always end up digging around the greens for.

A traditional Greek salad actually has no greens! It’s just crisp, crunchy vegetables, really good dressing, and a huge slice of fresh feta. A Greek salad is so simple that it really relies on how good its ingredients are, and all of these vegetables are in peak season right now! The bell peppers are so juicy and crisp! The cucumbers are crunchy and flavorful. The tomatoes — OH, the tomatoes!

I’ve put my spin on the traditional salad, and added some ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS yogurt-marinated chicken, toasty grilled bread, and fancy feta to turn a standard fare salad into an extremely show off-y feast.

This is the perfect summer dinner party-worthy meal — just add some lemony garlic butter orzo, minus the shrimp!

Of course, if you’re not feeling show off-y, you don’t have to make the feta fancy! You don’t have to garnish the chicken! You don’t even have to grill your bread! But those few extra steps will make you feel like you’re dining at the most chic cliffside restaurant in Santorini. They’re worth it.

Though many of us are in back-to-school mode right now, it’s still peak summer produce-wise! Corn, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, peaches … here’s what to cook with all of that summer veg you have in your garden, your uncle’s garden, and/or at your farmers’ market right now.

show off-y greek salad

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 1 hour