When I started writing this post, I was SHOCKED to realize that this will only be the fourth time we’ve cooked with shrimp in What to Cook history. Shocked because it’s the ultimate what-to-cook-when-you-don’t-feel-like-cooking protein, and because we eat shrimp often in my house. They’re always in my freezer and they defrost so quickly for those “oh crap, we have nothing to eat” meals.

Why do I love shrimp? It’s a lean protein packed with nutrients, but, more importantly, it’s easy. Especially if you get peeled and deveined shrimp — like I recommend doing for this recipe — it is so, so easy to sauté, bake, grill, steam (like we’re kinda doing here), or boil (if you’re boiling it, you should go with a Lowcountry boil like we did last summer).

They only take a few minutes to cook, and there are visual cues that will tell you that your shrimp are ready, no meat thermometer needed. You’re looking for them to turn from translucent to opaque pink all over (pay attention to the thickest part of the back of the shrimp — as soon as they are opaque, they’re ready!), curl up (into a “C” shape — not into a tight circle), and be firm to the touch.

Today we’re pairing our shrimp with another favorite spring veggie — English peas! — and pops of refreshing basil. Orzo bulks the dish up, and shallot, garlic, lemon, Parm, and red pepper flakes help create a one-pot, lightened-up shrimp scampi of sorts — all in less than 40 minutes. AND there will only be one pot to wash afterwards 👍

When you get hooked on shrimp after cooking today's meal

one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo

Serves 4