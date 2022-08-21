Click here for the WTC recipe index! And scroll to the very bottom of this post for a printer-friendly version of today’s recipe.

On Thursday, I sent you an email all about my favorite summer produce, TOMATOES, and today I’m sharing a recipe that celebrates my second favorite supper crop: PEACHES!

This recipe is a riff on a dish in my cookbook, but that recipe included only the chicken and peaches, no rice! Now that I am older and wiser and massively pregnant, I don’t have time to be making side dishes separately! Everything must happen in one skillet!

And honestly, magic happens when the chicken and rice cook together here. The chicken schmaltz (drippings from the chicken skin) drips down into the pesto rice and gives it a really unique, rich, savory flavor. It is delightful.

Can’t wait for y'all to try this one.

P.S. If you can’t find any good peaches … first of all, I’m so sad for you; secondly, nectarines, plums, apricots, or even apples all work here!

one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches with pesto rice