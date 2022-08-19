chicken panzanella!

It’s mid-August and tomato season is still heating up! Everyone associates tomatoes with summer, but they actually keep popping off well into October. So throw these recipes on your meal plan and enjoy one of the greatest produce seasons there is!

Hundreds of you have made it over the past two weeks, and hundreds more of you need to make it! The simple crust is worth the extra couple of minutes of effort.

Use fresh tomatoes to make this soup! If it’s too hot to eat it now, freeze it for a few months from now! Instructions on how to use fresh instead of canned tomatoes are in the substitutions section.

This is a real sleeper hit of WTC! It’s a simple sheet pan meal that has so much flavor and texture — tender chicken, crunchy breadcrumbs, fresh tomatoes, soft goat cheese, REALLY GOOD!

Fish en papillote is one of the easiest to accomplish, fanciest feeling meals. And it’s delicious with any summer tomato! Here’s another fish en papillote recipe with a video!

Use your favorite store-bought ravioli to make this DELIGHTFUL, simple pasta dish.

If you love tomato pie, you’ll love this brighter, more flavorful version.

When you’re craving tomato pie, but you only have 5 minutes. SO GOOD.

Simple, delicious pasta.

This one has been really popular with my Insta followers this month! You cook the pasta and tomatoes all in the same roasting dish together. Yes, you cook pasta in the oven! Trust me, it works, and it rocks. Here’s a video.

Very similar to the recipe above, but with a smooth creamy tomato sauce instead of a chunky one with whole tomatoes in it.

Corn! Tomatoes! Pasta! Only one pot! This is such a delicious and simple pasta recipe.

Truly an outrageously good caprese. You can use any tomatoes, not just cherry tomatoes. Serve with grilled chicken and some delicious grilled bread!

A filling, nutritious meal. Risotto vibes, but using wholegrain farro instead of rice. If you need meat, serve with roasted chicken or grilled shrimp.

My cousin Lexie introduced me to this dip and it is absolutely delicious and disappears at parties. No party coming up? Just serve it over grilled chicken on a bed of arugula! Yum.

Know someone who would benefit from my simple, do-able recipes? Considering gifting a subscription to What To Cook!

Give a gift subscription