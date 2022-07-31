Click here for the WTC recipe index, and scroll to the bottom of this post for a printer-friendly version of today’s recipe.

The inspiration for this week’s recipe, again, came from one of you! On our “favorite regional recipes” thread (it is SO FUN to read through your responses!), Simone from New England mentioned corn chowder, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it.

But then I couldn’t decide which route to take with this chowder. Surprisingly healthy, while still creamy and delicious? Or traditional, decadent, full of cream and bacon and maybe even a little cheese?

Couldn’t decide — so I’m letting YOU choose your adventure here!

My team and I tested this corn chowder many, many ways and we feel confident that no matter which route you choose, you’ll have a creamy bowl of delicious corn chowder on your dinner table in just about an hour (and much of that cook time is inactive!).

This recipe is written such that the “healthier” ingredient option is listed first, and the “less healthy” option is listed second — for instance “coconut milk OR heavy cream.” (Except for the bacon line; bacon is obvs the more decadent route, but I highly suggest using it if you partake in bacon!) I actually hate calling something “healthier,” because foods like bacon and heavy cream can both be a part of a healthy, balanced diet when enjoyed in moderation, as in this soup! But, you get the gist.

Feel free to mix and match too! For instance, skip the bacon but add heavy cream. Or use bacon but opt for coconut milk and omit the cheddar. What To Cook photographer, Anna, used bacon, frozen corn, and coconut milk and loved this chowdah. You do you!!! Let us know what ingredient combo you go with in the comments. I can’t wait to see how you guys make this chowder your own.

P.S. Don’t skip the notes section at the bottom! You’ll see how to turn this recipe into a Thai shrimp chowder and a Southwestern chicken chowder. It’s like three recipes in one!

healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder

Serves 4

Cook time: ~1 hour (30 minutes active, 30 minutes inactive)