It’s prime summer travel time, so we’re back with a new really simple vacation house meal plan! We typically send our really simple meal plans the first Friday of every month, but we’re bumping this one up a few days so that you have it in your inbox going into the holiday weekend.

For this meal plan, we’ve mapped out five summery dinner recipes that are low-effort, delicious, and can feed a crowd.

Most are quick to whip up right before dinner, while one, carnitas, is the set-it-and-forget-it type, so you can throw it in the oven and go do something fun while it cooks (or, if you’re driving to your destination, you could cook it totally ahead of time, freeze it, and let it thaw on the drive!).

Like all of our vacation house meal plans (here’s edition 1 and edition 2 ), these have streamlined, simple ingredient lists, so you won’t have to buy a whole new spice cabinet for your rental. And they don’t require any fancy equipment that a rental house might lack.

We’ve also rounded up five lunch options that would complement this dinner lineup well, plus a few alternate dinner ideas in case any of the meals below aren’t speaking to you.

Only the meal plan dinners are included in the PDF and grocery list below. If you want to modify your grocery list (maybe to add ingredients for a few lunches, or to swap out a dinner recipe for another), you can copy and paste our grocery list into a new Google doc and edit away.

And if you aren’t traveling in the weeks ahead, pick a few of these meals for a delicious week of easy dinners at home!

PS: As a reminder, there are thorough notes and substitutions in each recipe post linked below. If you have a question, like “my rental house doesn’t have a grill, what do I do?!” — reference the notes in the OG post! You’ll find answers to a lot of potential questions there. Also reference the OG posts to see serving size for each individual recipe and double or triple the recipes as needed based on the size of your group!

DINNER DAY #1: citrusy carnitas tacos

Make ahead: If you’re driving to your destination, option to make this recipe totally ahead of time and freeze it! Bring it packed in a cooler with ice — it can thaw on the drive.

Set it and forget it: If you’re cooking it once you’ve arrived, keep in mind that this is mostly a low-and-slow recipe, so get it in the oven before you start unpacking/adventuring.

Serving rec: There are many ways you can serve carnitas (read about them here), but for a crowd on vacay, I like the idea of setting them out as a taco bar. We’ve included taco-bar ingredients in the grocery list!

DINNER DAY #2: tiny tomato pasta

Gimme some greens: Serve your pasta with a bagged Caesar salad.

Must have meat: Optional: If you want to add meat to this meal, basil balsamic grilled chicken or the most perfect grilled chicken would be a wonderful accompaniment, or some shrimp sautéed in olive oil with salt and pepper. One other idea: meatballs, either homemade or store-bought.

DINNER DAY #3: blackened fish taco bowls

Divide and conquer: If you’re in a house with a bunch of adults (or kids old enough to use a knife safely!), this is a great meal to divvy up. Someone can be in charge of the slaw, another person can make the salsa, another can make the rice, and another can cook the fish.

DINNER DAY #4: herby grilled steak with greek feta bruschetta

Prep ahead: Get the steak into its marinade up to 2 hours before you plan to cook dinner.

Love your leftovers: If you have leftover rice from last night’s dinner, it’d be great with this.

DINNER DAY #5: grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches and zucchini

Prep ahead: Get the chicken into its marinade in the morning, or even the night before.

Here are five excellent summer lunches. Everybody handles lunch differently on vacation — some groups like to eat out, others like to sit down and eat together, and others like to graze — so we didn’t include these in the shopping list. No matter your lunch style, these are sure to please!

Lastly, here are a few more vacation-perfect dinners, in case you want to swap out any of the meals we included in the plan:

We want to hear all about your summer travel food traditions! Are there certain meals you associate with summer trips?

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Here’s the whole plan in one Google doc and PDF. Included is a color-codes grocery list, all of the notes shown above, and the individual dinner recipes.