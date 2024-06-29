Happy Saturday before the Fourth! Today I’m bringing you a perfect answer to the question, “What should I cook for the Fourth of July?” in the form of a non-burger, non-hot dog main and addictive veggie side dish, both of which will please whoever you’re feeding, kids and adults alike!

This chicken — which I’m calling “cookout chicken” because it’s ideal for any cookout — is excellent cooked on the grill. But it’s equally delicious popped in the oven, if it’s that kind of night (or if you don’t own a grill), so I’m confident it’ll become a weeknight staple in addition to a go-to main anytime you’re entertaining. I’m also sharing a recipe for Mexican corn salad, which I shared a version of last summer, but this one is all about the corn, no greens! It’s easy, flavorful, and always a crowd pleaser.

Usually all the elements of a WTC meal are written as one cohesive recipe, but these are two amazing standalone dishes that also happen to be great together. I’ve written them separately so that you can enjoy them individually on a night when you just need a protein or just need a side dish, BUT, I’ve also added italics for how you can nicely combine the two recipes to save time (AKA how to roast or grill the corn at the same time as the chicken).

In 2022, I brought you “the sides are the best part” — a Fourth of July edition with FIVE recipes that would go perfectly with today’s dishes. They are…

… and I highly suggest working them into your spread!! If you’re making the cookout chicken and Mexican corn, the sesame-scallion slaw and/or mac and cheese would be fantastic accompaniments.

PS: If you are hosting and cooking the chicken and corn salad, and guests ask what they can bring, ask one to bring sliced watermelon, one to bring a leafy green salad or slaw of any kind, and one to bring mac and cheese or a pasta salad. That’s a perfect spread!

cookout chicken

Serves 6-8

Cook time: 10 minutes of active prep, at least 4 hours (or ideally overnight) for marinating, and 30 minutes of cook time