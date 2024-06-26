Hi! Book tour time, baby!!! We’re doing this!!!!

I’m hitting the road late this summer and fall to come see you guys and spread the What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking gospel!

I cannot wait to meet all of you after years of DM-ing, being tagged in your beautiful meals, cooking together over Zoom during my pandemic-era cooking classes, and chatting in the comments here on What To Cook. It feels surreal that this book will be out in the world and I’ll be hanging out with you guys SO SOON!

Tickets are all linked below! Please jump on it now, events will sell out! THIS IS GOING TO BE SO MUCH FUN!

If you have any issues with your ticket / questions about the event, please ask the contact on the individual event link!

August 10, 4pm | Carmel Valley, CA: Pre-Launch Party! Wine + Snacks! | Holman Ranch

August 13, 6pm | New York, NY: Conversation with Sohla El-Waylly + Book Signing | Barnes & Noble Union Square

August 14, 7pm | Brooklyn, NY: Party with Caro! Hang Out + Book Signing + Beer! | TALEA Taproom, Williamsburg | Hosted by Haven’s Kitchen

August 15, 7:30pm | Washington, DC: Conversation with Carla Hall + Book Signing | Lincoln Theater | Presale code: WHATTOCOOK ** Note: these tickets go live at 10am EST Thursday, June 27th.

August 16, 4pm | Winston-Salem, NC: Caro’s Hometown Party! Jargaritas + Chips & Dips + Tacos + Recipes From The Book! | East of Texas in collaboration with Mom League

August 17, 10:30am | Charlotte, NC: Coffee + Book Signing! Piedmont Pennies to Snack On + Pizza From The Book and Mimosas available for purchase! | Optimist Hall (The Merchant)

August 19, 6pm | Boston, MA: Happy Hour + Light Bites + Conversation with Trillium Founder & CEO, Esther Tetreault | Trillium Fort Point

August 20, 6pm | Chicago, IL: Conversation with Katie Shober (of Beach Reads and Bubbly) + Book Signing | Barnes & Noble Old Orchard

August 26, 6pm | Costa Mesa, CA: Book Signing + Bites from the Book | Williams-Sonoma South Coast Plaza Tickets

August 27, 6pm | San Diego, CA: Book Signing + Bites from the Book | Williams-Sonoma University Town Center Tickets

September 9, 5:30pm | Charleston, SC: Party with Red Clay Hot Sauce! Conversation with Molly Fienning (Red Clay Co-Founder) + Jargaritas + Food Featuring Red Clay! | Hosted by Red Clay Hot Sauce and Sipland

September 10, 6pm | Atlanta, GA: Book Signing + Bites from the Book | Williams-Sonoma Ponce City Market

September 11, 6pm | Birmingham, AL: Conversation with Southern Living’s Betsy Cribb Watson + Skinny Margs + Refreshments + Book Signing | Little Professor Bookshop Homewood

September 25, 6pm | Grapevine, TX (Dallas): Book Signing + GoodPop Popsicles! | Books-A-Million

September 26, 6pm | Austin, TX: Book Signing + Bites from the Book + GoodPop Popsicles! | Williams-Sonoma Central Park Shopping Center

September 27, 6pm | Houston, TX | Book Signing + Bites from the Book + GoodPop Popsicles! | Williams-Sonoma Highland Village Tickets

October 17, 6pm | Palo Alto, CA: Book Signing + Bites from the Book | Williams-Sonoma Stanford Shopping Center Tickets

November 16, 5pm | Monterey, CA: “Books and Cooks” Author Talk + Book Signing | Monterey Public Library

I CANNOT WAIT!!!

xoxoxoxo Caro