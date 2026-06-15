Hi and welcome to the 2026 easy-but-fancy summer menu!!!

I am so excited to share this delicious summery special occasion menu with you. It’s a meal that encapsulates summer cooking, starring a handful of uncomplicated dishes that let naturally delicious produce shine, make good use of the grill, don’t require turning your oven on, and take as little active cook time as possible, thus allowing you maximum time to enjoy your dinner party and all the summer fun that will precede it!

It’s also incredibly easy to pull off, and you can do almost all of it ahead of time (I’ll walk you through what to make when in the plan-of-attack below!).

PS, we’ve written a grocery list for you, too! Find that at the bottom of the post.

I love each individual recipe I’m sharing here, and I hope you’ll use them for weeknight meals and cookouts all summer long. But I am obsessed with all of these dishes together on a plate.

Our team has been freaking out about this chicken. The marinade is SO bright and flavorful — the combination of ginger, honey, and lots of lemon juice is truly next level. I’ve actually had this recipe in a phone Note since before Cashel (my 3 year old!) was born. It needed a leading lady moment, and this is it.

The salads bring a mix of dark leafy greens and sweet summery fruit to the table, with a few elevated elements to make them worthy of a special occasion. And though potato salad gets a bad rap for being boring, this one is anything but! She brings tons of tang and texture to the table.

This menu is written to feed 6 to 8 adults, but the recipes are all easy to double or triple if you’re feeding a bigger crew. It would be an excellent menu for a baby or bridal shower, birthday celebration, Father’s Day dinner — any special occasion.

There’s nothing chicer — or easier for the host! — than having gorgeous, special bottles of wine out for self-serving during cocktail hour, and on the table for dinner. Good wine does not need to be a fussy affair. In fact, all the wine people I know make it as unfussy as possible while still highlighting the craftsmanship that goes into each bottle.

Think casual pairings. Don't make a big deal of it, but, as the host, intentionally serve rosé and bubbly when people arrive, and pinot noir and sauvignon blanc during dinner.

As for which wines, I am such a huge fan of Sophie James, a female-founded, family-owned organic winery in Sonoma. Their wines are so delicious and have zero grams of sugar — they don’t leave me with a headache the next day!

Sophie James operates as a direct-to-consumer wine club — as in, the only way to buy their wines is to join the club. The club is currently on a waitlist, but will be opening a limited number of new spots this Wednesday — jump on it quickly so you have the perfect bottles of wine to serve with your special meals this summer!

Sophie James has put together another once-in-a-lifetime giveaway just for WTC readers — a wine-tasting experience for one lucky winner and their guest, above the clouds at the Sophie James Mountaintop Estate Vineyards in Sonoma County, California, plus a $1,500 cash travel stipend to get you there!

The giveaway will run today through June 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT, and the winner will be announced in So Into That on July 1, 2026. This is a giveaway for members of this community only, so your chances of winning are much higher than some random giveaway on Instagram. GOOD LUCK!!!

Here’s how and when to chip away at this menu so that you are cool, calm, and collected when your guests arrive.

Up to 3 days in advance:

Make the garlicky pistachio crunch. Once cool, store it in an airtight container at room temperature.

When you chop the pistachios for the garlicky pistachio crunch, chop an extra 1/4 cup of them for the goat cheese appetizer. Store them in an airtight bag at room temp.

Make the creamy lemon dressing for the kale salad. Store it in an airtight container in the fridge.

1 day in advance:

Make the potato salad. It’s better after sitting for a day in the fridge! Don’t garnish it with chips or the spare herbs until you’re ready to serve so they are as fresh as possible. Let it cool, put it in its serving bowl, cover the bowl, and store it in the fridge.

Make the herby citrus marinade and store it in the fridge .

Cut the watermelon into bite-sized chunks and store in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the fridge.

Gather all of your serving platters and utensils so you aren’t scrambling to do this tomorrow.

Buy ice, if needed for coolers/wine chillers, and store it in your freezer.

The morning of:

Make the dressing for the watermelon salad right on the serving platter. Cover it and store in the fridge.

Crumble the cookies for dessert. Store them in an airtight container at room temp.

Start chilling any chilled wine you plan to serve so that it’s nice and cold for party time!

Set the table.

Up to 6 hours before meal time:

Reserve a small bowl of the marinade to be served as a sauce and keep it in the fridge. Cube the chicken and add it to the rest of the marinade. Cover and refrigerate.

Prep the kale and Parm for the kale salad and toss it with the dressing . Transfer it to a serving bowl or platter, cover it tightly, and store in the fridge. Don’t add the garlicky pistachio crunch or Parm garnish yet!

Hull and dice the strawberries for the app. Store them covered in the fridge.

Go get ready so you aren’t rushed later!

2 to 3 hours before guests arrive:

Unless you are a very confident griller and want to grill while your guests are gathered, go ahead and grill the kebabs and lemons a few hours in advance of party time. Let the cooked chicken cool then cover the platter of kebabs tightly with plastic wrap and store in the fridge. Pull the platter out of the fridge when guests arrive (an hour before you plan to eat), keeping it inside in the AC, so that the chicken can come to room temp. Uncover it when it’s time to eat! Just be sure you’ll be eating dinner within 2 hours of when you pull the chicken out of the fridge (or within 1 hour if it’s sitting outside on a hot day) for food safety.

Grill the peaches too! Let them cool, then cover and store them in the fridge.

1 hour before guests arrive:

Pull the goat cheese out of the fridge so it can come to room temperature.

Once it’s at room temp, make the goat cheese appetizer and set it out.

Assemble the watermelon tomato salad but don’t add the feta. You can either keep it at room temp or store it in the fridge.

Fill wine chillers or a big bucket/serving trough with ice and add bottles of rosé, bubbly, sauvignon blanc, and chilled pinot noir. Fill coolers with beer and N/A options. Put out ice water somewhere that’s easily accessible, too!

When guests arrive:

Offer them a drink!

Pull the potato salad out of the fridge (keep it covered) so that it can come to room temp.

Pull the peaches out of the fridge so they can come to room temp.

Just before dinner:

Add the garlicky pistachio crunch to the kale salad and finish it off with more Parmesan cheese and a few grinds of black pepper.

Uncover the room temp chicken kebabs and add the bowl of reserved sauce to the platter with a spoon so people can drizzle it over their kebabs or spoon some onto their plate to dip. (Or, if you WANT to grill your chicken during the party, do that now!)

Taste the potato salad . I find that after it sits it often needs more kosher salt, so taste and stir in more, if needed! Then add the crushed chips and sliced/chopped herbs and set it out.

Put wine and a water pitcher on the table .

Let people serve themselves buffet style, or, if you have a large table, put the serving dishes on the table so people can serve themselves family-style.

During dinner:

Relax! Enjoy!

Right after dinner:

Invite a friend or two to come with you to the kitchen to help assemble the peach dessert , then serve! They’re great either warm or at room temp — if you want the peaches to be warm, you can microwave them in 30-second increments until they’re warm enough to your liking. Alternatively, if you’re a confident griller, you can grill them after everyone eats!



Any questions before we get to the recipes?!

Leave a comment

Don’t forget to enter the giveaway! The Sophie James crew created this experience exclusively for WTCers — a tasting at their dreamy Mountaintop Estate Vineyards in Sonoma County for you and a guest, plus a $1,500 cash travel stipend. I hope you’ll throw your hat in the ring! And thank you so much to Sophie James Wine for supporting the production of this post. It’s a joy to partner with a brand whose wines I genuinely love — they’re food-friendly, organically farmed, and zero-sugar. I also love that it’s a family business (run by Sophie, James, and their fam!). Cheers to a summer of good food, good wine, and good company!

Serves 6 to 8

Prep time: 10 minutes (plus 30 to 45 minutes inactive for the goat cheese to reach room temperature)

Ingredients:

8 ounces goat cheese (brought to room temperature)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey, plus more for drizzling

1/2 pound strawberries, hulled and diced

Balsamic glaze, for drizzling (optional but encouraged!)

1/4 cup finely chopped roasted pistachios

A handful of fresh mint leaves, torn or chopped

A pinch of flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Sturdy crackers, for serving (like Firehook or Rustic Bakery)

About 30 to 45 minutes before you plan to assemble this appetizer, remove 8 ounces of goat cheese from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature.

Place the room-temperature goat cheese on an 8- to 10-inch plate or shallow serving platter. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 1 tablespoon honey, then use the back of a spoon to combine the honey and extra-virgin olive oil into the cheese. Spread and swoosh the goat cheese into an even layer.

Hull (aka remove the leaves and stem from) and dice 1/2 pound strawberries, then scatter them evenly over top of the cheese. Drizzle with more honey and balsamic glaze, if using.

Finely chop 1/4 cup roasted pistachios and sprinkle them on top along with a handful of fresh mint leaves (you can either tear the leaves into smaller pieces or chop them), a pinch of flaky sea salt, and several grinds of black pepper.

Serve immediately with sturdy crackers for scooping.

Serves 6 to 8

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon onion powder

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for cooking the potatoes

Freshly ground black pepper

2 celery stalks, diced

6 scallions (aka green onions), thinly sliced, divided

1 bunch chives, finely chopped, divided

1/2 cup fresh dill fronds and tender stems (1 ounce), finely chopped, divided

2 to 3 cups crushed salt and vinegar potato chips

Cut 3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes into 1-inch chunks and place them in a large pot. Cover the potatoes with a few inches of cold water (as in, there should be a few inches of water on top of the covered potatoes). Season the water generously with kosher salt and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are very fork-tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and shake out any excess moisture.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and several grinds of black pepper.

Dice 2 celery stalks. Thinly slice 6 scallions (use both the white and green parts — only trim off and discard the root tip ends). Finely chop 1 bunch fresh chives and 1/2 cup fresh dill fronds and tender stems.

Add the warm potatoes, all of the celery, 3/4 of the sliced scallions, 3/4 of the chopped chives, and 3/4 of the chopped dill to the bowl with the dressing and gently toss until the potatoes are evenly coated. Taste and add more kosher salt and black pepper if needed. I sometimes add a bit more vinegar, too.

Transfer to a serving bowl or platter. Top with the remaining prepped scallions, chives, and dill.

Just before serving, generously sprinkle 2 to 3 cups crushed salt and vinegar potato chips over top.

Serves 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients: