welcome to WTC Insiders!
here's how to access your perks
Welcome to What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking Insiders! From now on you’ll continue enjoying all your paid subscriber content — new recipes every week, occasional guides, monthly meal plans, So Into That, etc. — but you’ll also enjoy these perks:
2 annual gift subscriptions to WTC to share with friends and family (see below for more details on this)
Access to 6 week-long meal-prep plans — including all my Good Mood Food plans. These are perfect for busy weeks when you need a very specific plan of action for getting healthy meals on the table.
Monthly live cooking demos from our team and food friends.
Annual shopping perks for new subscribers to Duckbill and Thrive Market. Look out for more exclusive brand perks in 2026 — we have a lot of cool ones in the works.