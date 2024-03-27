jess damuck is a salad freak and a health nut and she's got the books to prove it!

Hi! How’s everyone doing? I’m excited to introduce something new here this week!

So Into That started as a podcast to facilitate chats that would allow me to go beyond just talking about food. I love food! But it’s the conversations that happen around the dinner table that really fill us up, not the food itself.

In addition to dropping a new podcast, each Wednesday’s “So Into That” email will now serve as one centralized place to share a few things that me and my team are loving lately.

Easy fashion, vacation ideas, new favorite beauty finds, what we’re reading, what we’re watching, what causes we’re supporting, parenting wins, conversation starters… the list goes on and on!

It’ll look a little different every week, and we’re still figuring it out, so please leave a comment and tell me what you’d love to see.

I’m also pumped to share reader tips and knowledge. I get so, SO many tips, “you need this!” links, and cool stories from you guys, and I’ve never had anywhere to share it. I’m really excited to finally have a place to do it!

So, let’s get right into it!

Cozy, stress-free dinner party tips. Meals that are healthy but don’t feel *too* healthy. Stories involving Martha Stewart, Sufjan Stevens, and Sia?

This week’s podcast conversation with Jess Damuck has all of the above and more, and I’m bringing it to you during launch week of her gorgeous new book, Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook.

Jess wrote TWO cookbooks this past year. And when we caught up in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago, we talked about both of them, plus making 47 plaster sculptures for Sia, embracing LA life, not letting Sufjan Stevens come over for salmon, why “health” is such a loaded word, and the tofu stir fry she cooks when she doesn’t feel like cooking.

Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Other Podcast Apps

YouTube

I get to help Jess celebrate her book with a live chat in San Francisco on April 22nd! Stay tuned for more details.

1. Pee pee targets. I recently lamented on Instagram that one of my boys is having a rather difficult time…aiming. Hundreds of you sent me these pee target stickers. I didn’t have a lot of hope but ordered them because I was desperate and, WOW. They really, really work!

2. Wacky jeans on Amazon for under $30. I have been a longterm wacky pants lover, and The NY Times is in on it too. There’s now a dupe of the popular Citizens of Humanity horseshoe jeans on Amazon. Several of you have gotten them and told me they’re fantastic! Worth a shot, if you’re interested in dipping your toe into wacky jeans waters.

3. Crash’s egg salad. A lot of you have messaged me that you’re making Crash’s egg salad for Easter and I think that’s a really great idea! It’s so delicious and springy with all of the dill. To serve it as an appetizer, stuff it into celery like a 1950s housewife would do! Or serve it on crostini with some microgreens sprinkled on top. If you need more than egg salad, don’t forget that I wrote you an entire Easter menu!

4. Colin From Accounts. 5 million or so of you have told me to watch Colin From Accounts, an “absolutely pee your pants funny Australian comedy show”. I’m excited to watch it with George (we struggle to find shows we both love: I’m more of a Bridgerton gal, he’s more of a Dave Chapelle comedy special guy, but this looks promising)!

1. Lost Art Salon in San Francisco. My friend Cheetah and I went to Lost Art Salon in SF last week and not only did we leave with some absolute treasures, we had the most fun afternoon of all time. From the website: “Lost Art Salon was conceived out of the desire to find an audience for artists who may have been overlooked by the confines of art history.”

2. Ridiculously chopped salads. I can’t stop making this tuna feta salad that I posted a few weeks ago. The internet monsters are SO MAD that I didn’t wash my lettuce, but can I let you guys in on a secret? I purposefully didn’t wash my lettuce on purpose, in hopes that the internet trolls would attack me in the comments and that their comments would help the recipe go viral. And guess what, it worked! Muahaha.

3. People who “get it”. One of my follower friends (AKA a supportive and loyal WTC sub and Insta follower!) recently hired me for a really cool Mother’s Day campaign. She’s here in Carmel for the week shooting it with me at our house, and joined me, George, and the beasts for dinner tonight. She’s a mom of three so she just totally got it and embraced the chaos, jumping in to entertain the boys, hold Cashel, pause our conversation for the millionth time so that I could go to the bathroom with a kid, etc. People who get it, AKA can adapt to any situation, and make you feel at ease even when one of your sons slams your other sons head into a table “by accident”, are true treasures. Hi, Bridget!

4. “Summer Romance” by Annabel Monaghan. At some point in the past year, I became a person who is sent ARCs, aka “advanced reader copies” of books. Turns out, if you just keep yapping and yapping to all of your internet friends about how much you love reading smutty romance books, publishing houses will start sending you books months before they publish?! Who knew! When I was younger, my mom had a friend who had a friend who had a friend who was an Oscar’s voter, and we’d periodically receive a severely bootlegged VHS copy of her Academy preview of a movie that HAD NOT EVEN COME OUT YET. This absolutely blew my mind — there were people out there in the world who could watch movies at HOME before they even came out in theaters?! So anyway, what I’m saying is, I am now basically a member of The Academy, and you should really pre-order “Summer Romance” by Annabel Monaghan (the author of Nora Goes Off Script, one of my all-time faves). I absolutely devoured it, and if you pre-order it you’ll be supporting my very favorite kind of small business (AKA a woman doing her thing), and it’ll be on your doorstep on June 4th, just in time to kick off summer by falling in love with Ethan and Ali’s sweet, honest, vulnerable romance.