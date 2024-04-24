ask me anything! mom jealousy, toddler tantrums, money, and more

Hi hi!

This week’s podcast episode is an ask me anything episode! Y’all submitted questions, I answered them. We cover a lot of ground — from how I keep my cool during toddler meltdowns, to the economics of this newsletter, to overcoming mom guilt because it is idiotic and unproductive. This was fun!

How’s your week going? I’ve been traveling a lot lately, so I’m feeling a little… wobbly? I spent Monday night in SF to host an author chat for my friend Jess Damuck who is on tour celebrating her gorgeous new cookbook, Health Nut. After the event, we had a truly excellent meal with a few other friends including

of

(I love her writing!) at

When Jess suggested it, my first thought was eh, that place is a little old, isn’t it? I was so wrong, it has aged like fine wine. It was absolutely packed on a Monday night at 8:30pm and the vibe was so boisterous and fun. The waiters roam around with rolling carts full of different small dishes, like a dim sum place, so that you can visually see the dish and pick it if you want it! Baked oysters with bacon and jalapeño, duck liver mousse with these cute little madeleines, a blue cheese and date salad, and this crazy popcorn ice cream sandwich situation that we were all obsessed with, to name a very few.

Here are a few things I’m into right now!

It is a widespread issue that little boy shorts and bathing suits are dementedly long. Like, covering their adorable little knees! I have been collecting shorty shorts since Mattis was a wee lad, so I’ve done a little round up of some faves for you in honor of SPRING being here and summer being just around the corner!

This $20 Amazon swimsuit comes in so many cute designs! The fit and style is comparable to a $50+ kid’s swimsuit brand. I recommend sizing down one for a super shorty short fit.

The Oso and Me Bingo short ($42) is absolutely perfect. It’s a SF mom owned brand, so I have a code! CARO15. Their Willie t-shirt and Marco polo are in heavy rotation around here too! Cadets ($48) are a really classic, preppy style. They make swim suits, too! These $5 Target girls shorts are a community fave — they come up every time I talk about short boy shorts! They remind me of a much more expensive pair of Petit Bateau shorties someone gave Mattis when he was little.

Like fancy jam on sourdough toast. My reason for sharing this poem will make even more sense after you listen to this week’s podcast episode!

By Lindsay Rush

These Mary Jane flats in *butter* for Spring/Summer are so cute and comfortable. I’m so happy flats are back in style, I really missed them. I also just got these Sezane sandals on Cameron Oaks Rogers ’ recommendation and I’m really into them. They’re like a more chic, more feminine version of Birkenstocks.

Amanda Fay you won last week’s giveaway — a giganto box of Goodles mac and cheese! Please email me your address!

This week, since it just came up, I’ll give away a subscription to one of my favorite Substacks —

! Emily’s writing is so fun and flamboyant, and takes you on a wild, psychedelic journey that lands you back at a gorgeous salad recipe.

To enter, share a purchase you’ve made recently that’s bringing you a lot of joy! I hate the phrase “money can’t buy happiness.” Ehhh… these cute new socks I bought recently are making me preeeetty happy.

Every time one of my cousins mentions their other cousins I’m like shut up, traitor.

I asked everyone to submit songs that make them think of their best friends, and I put together this playlist for us! It’s a little bit country, a little bit poppy, a little bit Shoop-y, it’s so good!! Perfect for a girls night or a roadtrip.

PS the #1 most submitted song was Goodbye Earl, but I started the playlist off with Strawberry Wine because my UNC best friends always scream-sing it in the final moments before each of us walks down the aisle. It’s such a bop despite actually being kind of…depressing?!

PPS another repeat submission was Crowded Table (song #3) by Brandi Carlisle. Fun fact: I very nearly named the podcast (and these Wednesday emails) Crowded Table, after that song. You are my people ❤️ If we want a garden, we’re gonna have to sow the seeds.

I’m off to baby gymnastics with Cashy this morning! He has been free soloing on every piece of furniture in our home lately, so I’m excited to channel all of that energy into an environment that is… padded.

Make it a great day!