Hi from Spain!

I am so thrilled about this week’s episode of So Into That with The Idea of You author Robinne Lee.

I absolutely loved The Idea of You. I recommend it all the time. It was my gateway drug into the romance genre… although, as its author Robinne Lee shares in this episode, she never intended to write a romance novel (nor does she consider it to be one).

The Idea of You really is about much more than meets the eye. As Robinne wrote in this Time article, the book grapples with themes including “ageism, sexism, the double standard, motherhood, female friendship, agency, and the dark side of celebrity.” And now that it’s been turned into a hit movie starring Anne Hathaway, it’s the perfect time to hear from Robinne herself.

If you haven’t read the book or seen the movie yet (BTW, I really recommend reading the book first!), it follows the relationship between a 40-year-old single mom and art gallery owner (Solène) and a boy-band lead singer 16 years her junior (Hayes). In the podcast, we talk about the inspiration for the book (it’s not Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, despite the rumors!); the tension between motherhood, romantic love, and career; what she wishes was different about the movie; and much more.

We also get into:

Her hustling for 7 years to sell the book, copy by copy

Why she ended the story the way she did

Writing sex scenes and why she doesn’t see TIOY as a romance novel

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s performances in the movie

A tantalizing tease about her next book

Whether you’re a fan of The Idea of You or not (yet!), I’m so excited for you to get to know Robinne, who is also a talented actor and overall smart and fascinating woman.

PS: I know I said So Into That episodes are going to air every other week now, but the world is currently *loving* The Idea of You, so I didn’t want to sit on this interview!!

Mariane Ibrahim. Shortly after completing The Idea Of You, I came across a young gallery owner in an art magazine who so channeled Lulit Raphel, it was uncanny. Mariane is Somalian (not Ethiopian like Lulit), but in every other way she resembled Solène’s business partner. She was beautiful, brilliant, chic, a polyglot, and the founder of an art gallery representing predominantly artists of color. In the 8 years or so since I came across her, she has expanded and opened galleries in Chicago, Paris, and now Mexico City. Recently, I’ve gotten to know her and have visited her galleries in Paris and Mexico City, and I cannot rave enough. She has a striking presence, and a fabulous eye, and she is so enthusiastic about her artists and their work, it’s contagious. If you find yourself in any of those cities, do drop in and lose yourself in the art. The Scrambled Eggs at Mariage Frères. I’ve had a love affair with the tea house Mariage Frères for well over 30 years now. No matter where I’m living, you will always find my cabinet filled with Mariage Frères teas. It’s a French company, but you can order many of their teas online, or find them in certain boutiques and department stores throughout the U.S. Recently, I visited the original tea house in the Marais, an historically Jewish neighborhood on the right bank in Paris that is now quite popular due to its wonderful shopping. Lots of great boutiques. In addition to a wonderful cup of tea, I ordered their scrambled eggs, which came in a bowl, accompanied by two different types of Japanese powders, one Matcha-based, the other smoky-salty — and when I say it was the best bowl of scrambled eggs I’ve ever had, know that I am not exaggerating. 30 rue de Bourg Tibourg. You’re welcome.

The Bubble Pack by Rivers Eight. My dear friend, Amanda Schuon, who is the epitome of LA chic, founded an accessory company that focuses on cruelty free designs. Her bags look like luxurious animal skins, but they are all handcrafted faux skins. She has sourced them so well, you would never know they weren't real, and they come in a variety of "skins" and colors. I've been wearing the Bubble Pack in black python everywhere for the past year. New York, London, Paris, LA, Mexico City, Montego Bay. It's such a great bag for travel. Light-weight, roomy enough for the necessities, hands-free, and I don't have to panic if it rains. Highly recommend. Repetto Ballet Flats. These are hands down my favorite ballet flats. Specifically, the Cendrillon. They've been a staple in my wardrobe for 12 years now, and the only shoe I own in at least 5 different colors. They're elegant, classic, comfortable and a small enough profile that I can pack multiple pairs when I'm traveling and they take up almost no room in my suitcase. Not everyone is a ballet flat person, but I've taken ballet for years and have always loved this aesthetic. Part French girl, part Audrey Hepburn — all style.

In the book, Solène travels with Hayes on tour — and I’m currently in Spain — so there’s lots of wanderlust on the brain. My team and I have rounded up some travel-worthy products we’re currently loving. What’s on your list?!

And if you want to be transported abroad via book, here are some of the WTC team’s current favorite wanderlust reads — in addition, of course, to The Idea of You.

Have an amazing week! I’ll be back in your inbox on Saturday with a truly epic easy-but-fancy summer grilling menu in collab with one of my dear friends.

Editor: Molly Ramsey