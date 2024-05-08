how to get rich AF, with vivian tu (@your.richbff)

Hola from Spain!

I can’t wait to share a recap of the trip I’m on with Nellie and Lily, two of my best friends from high school. You may recognize their names from my "you went to boarding school?!" podcast episode with Lily, or, if you’ve been a WTCer from the start, from the 15-minute peanut noods post back in 2021. If you’re in the mood for a story, you can read a bit about our quest to Japan here. And if you’re in the mood for a delicious, minimum-effort dinner tonight, skip the ramblings and just cook the peanut noods!!

Better yet, if you’re a mom, share the recipe with your partner and/or children so they can cook it for you on Sunday. It’s virtually impossible to mess up, so you’ll have a delicious Mother’s Day meal that — most importantly! — you didn’t lift a finger for. If you have a house of more ambitious cooks, I think the asparagus grandma pizza from the other week would make for a delightful Mother’s Day dinner. Or, if you’re in the mood for a fancy brunch, forward them the starbucks egg bite copycat frittata recipe.

mother’s day meal request ideas! 1) 15-minute veggie peanut noods 2) asparagus grandma pizza + prosciutto salad 3) starbucks egg bite copycat frittata

Today’s episode of So Into That is a gift to us all. Vivian Tu (AKA Your Rich BFF) is here to make us smarter about personal finance — while feeling like we’re out for margs. No condescension. No jargon. Just tons of actionable tips, no matter your income or family situation.

You might know Vivian from Instagram or TikTok, where her personal finance videos go viral on the reg. But not everything can fit into a 60-second clip, so she’s written a new book called Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life. She’s also launched a podcast, Networth and Chill, and Substack newsletter, enRICHed with Your Rich BFF, each of which are brimming with valuable tips, advice, and perspective.

In today’s conversation we tackle everything from negotiating a raise, to “the talk” she recommends stay-at-home spouses have with their income-earning partner, to the website that could reunite you with hundreds or thousands of dollars that are rightfully yours (really!).

We also get into:

What to do when bachelorette parties and weddings are bankrupting you

How talking about money more makes you richer

Advice for stay-at-home moms who feel left in the dark about money

Step-by-step salary negotiation tactics

High-yield savings accounts

Hiring your kids (!) to lower your taxable income

And much more

Get ready to learn more about making and managing money in an hour than you did in 20 years of school.

A few current faves from the WTC team:

From Caro: In a last-minute pre-trip shopping spree, I bought the Salutation Stash High Rise Flare Pant and they did NOT disappoint. I wore them on my red eye and was comfy the entire time. They’re officially part of my new travel (and everyday!) uniform. From Jillian (Caro’s righthand lady): After a bit of a romantasy book bender I needed a palate cleanser, and loved reading The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell. It's a musing on modern culture told through the lens of social science and Amanda's own personal stories. She touches on conspiracy theories, manifesting, love bombing, and Taylor Swift fandom, distilling it down into entertaining examples that are often way too relatable. From Molly (WTC’s editor): I’m currently pregnant with my third babe and am obsessed with my Nuuly clothing rental subscription. I’ve been a subscriber for a while now and love it regardless, but it’s been especially fun to fill my boxes this pregnancy. There are a ton of bump-friendly options — I’m currently living in this unitard and this springy graphic dress.

First, for last week’s winner: Hayley, we love you and wish we could give you a huge hug. Thank you for sharing how your friends have cared for you in the wake of losing sweet Gus. We know a mug isn’t much, but hopefully you’ll think of how loved you are by your friends (and the WTC community!!) each time you sip from it ❤️☕️

You all shared SO many good ideas for how to show love to your friends last week. Here’s a roundup of ideas that — in the spirit of being financially savvy — cost zero dollars.

Send the text. There were lots of these types of comments. Any time you’re thinking of a friend and are able to, shoot them a text! It feels so good to know you’re being thought of — especially during a time you may need some extra love. Offer to care for their kids. “I called in sick this morning because I woke up with no voice from yet another cold! I dropped my kindergartener off as normal and a sweet momma friend insisted she bring my 3 year old home with her to play w her daughter for the morning. It’s such a simple act of kindness, but it went a long way for me this morning! So thankful for neighbor friends… it takes a village!” —Rachel Aebi Take them your extras. Neighbors sharing fruit and veggies from their garden. Friends dropping off dinner leftovers or hand-me-down kids clothes. They’re not free, but a surprise latte or Doordash delivery or bouquet of flowers... small unexpected gifts spread so much joy! Clean something. “My sister stayed with me for the weekend to visit/run a 10-mile race and when she left she unloaded the dishwasher for me! I didn’t know until I got home from work and it was the nicest surprise! It’s the little things ❤️” —Katie

Do you follow poet and author Jessica Urlichs? Her IG feed is full of very real deal poetry about motherhood. Whether you’re a mom or a daughter or an aunt or a friend or partner of a mom, I highly recommend it — her poems encapsulate motherhood so beautifully. Here’s one that I love especially going into Mother’s Day weekend.

“Not Just” by Jess Urlichs

I hope you have the best week! Thank you as always for being here.

