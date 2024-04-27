Hi! How was your week? Mine was slam-packed, but with a lot of fun, happy things. I got my paws on the book for the first time!!!! I’m re-watching Bridgerton in anticipation of Season 3 and man, a romantic period piece with Taylor Swift string quartet covers is really a balm to the soul at the end of a busy work + mom day. I also started

’s newest book,

, this week, so all around just a great week of media consumption on my end.

A gorgeously springy pizza + salad recipe is on the menu for us this week! I had to use asparagus one last time this spring, but if you’re totally over it, I’ve got great alternatives for you in the notes section, don’t you worry!

I love a simple white pie, and this one is absolute perfection. Grandma pie is a pizza cooked on a baking sheet — allegedly named for the Italian grandmothers who immigrated to the U.S. and didn’t have access to pizza ovens, so they had to cook it in the oven! It’s a crisp, thin-crust pizza that is so so good.

For this grandma pie, asparagus is thinly sliced using a vegetable peeler and tossed with garlic, lemon zest, and just the tiniest amount of nutmeg that will have everyone saying what is that I taste?! Plop it on top of a pizza dough with nutty Gruyère and creamy mascarpone and bake it to crisp perfection.

While it’s baking, make the salad! I had a prosciutto salad like this at a restaurant recently and when it came to the table we all ooohed and aaahed — it’s quite the stunner. It’s one you’ll feel really proud of presenting, and then when everyone starts heaping compliments on you, you’ll almost feel guilty about how easy it was to make.

Almost.

PS: If you prefer a thick crust to a thin crust, use this method!

PPS: This meal comes together quickly, but you’ll need to let the pizza dough sit at room temp for at least 30 minutes — or, ideally, 2 to 3 hours — before you build the pizza. Flagging that so you can plan accordingly!

asparagus grandma pizza + prosciutto salad

Serves 4

Cook time: 30 minutes active + 30 minutes to 3 hours for letting the pizza dough rise

Tools:

Ingredients:

Asparagus grandma pizza:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound pizza dough ball

12 to 16 ounces fat asparagus spears

1 tablespoon high-quality extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, grated

Zest of 1 lemon, preferably organic

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of red pepper flakes

8 ounces mascarpone (cream cheese works if you can’t find it!)

4 ounces Gruyère cheese, grated

Prosciutto + arugula salad