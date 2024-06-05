author annabel monaghan on getting unstuck, her new book ‘summer romance,’ and how decluttering reveals your true values

Hi!!

Friday is my kids’ last day of school, so the theme for today is all things SUMMER! What we’ll be wearing on repeat all summer, meals we plan to grill all summer, toys that we hope our kids will be entertaining themselves with all summer… plus the book you need to kick off your summer reading with.

Annabel Monaghan’s latest novel, Summer Romance, published yesterday! I’m SO EXCITED for you to fall in love with Ethan and Ali’s sweet, honest, vulnerable romance like I did. And also for you to listen to this interview with Annabel!

Annabel is one of my favorite authors, and, lucky for us, she cranks out a delightful new book with smart, interesting main characters, seemingly every June (Nora Goes Off Script debuted in June 2022, Same Time Next Summer came out last June, and now we get to enjoy another!).

In this chat, we get into her latest book plus a whole lot more: from kids and smartphones (she’s also the mom of three boys/young men), to her story of sneaking away from her family to write her first adult novel during the pandemic (“it felt like a love affair”), to her recent embrace of getting rid of old stuff — and the existential questions that pop up when you’re deciding whether to let go of a 15-year-old shirt.

We also get into Annabel’s fascinating writing process — which is part art, part science, part voodoo — and her bribing her sons to read her (not even that steamy) books: “They’re like, ‘Gross!’”

Annabel became one of the most anticipated, buzzy authors at age 52, when Nora Goes Off Script debuted, and I love the perspective she shares on that timeline. I hope you enjoy this one as much as I did!!

We asked Annabel what she’s into right now (other than what we talked about on the podcast):

I’m on a roll where I haven’t used a disposable bag in over a year. My favorite one is Pure Sage Bags. They’re really attractive, they roll up to fit in your bag, and if you get them all gross with leaky chicken, they go right in the laundry. I bought myself a charm bracelet from Gorjana with a little gold heart on it to celebrate my new book. It reminds me of the one Ali’s mom gave her, and I love the open link for new memories I can attach to it in the future. Sautéing every vegetable in my fridge! I’ve been caramelizing onions and then tossing in whatever I have — kale, mushrooms, broccoli, green beans, and then shredding ginger on top. It’s delicious and if I throw some Japanese BBQ sauce in there, I’m everyone’s hero.

I asked Annabel to share a few things that Ethan and Ali (the main characters in Summer Romance) might be into. I love her answers!

“Ethan’s so into this hoodie from Faherty. He pushes up the sleeves and his forearms look very attractive. The sunrise on the back is the clincher.” “Ali’s blazer from when she was an accountant is a little tired. She has a new job so she treated herself to this beauty. It’s pricey but, heck, she only buys one every decade. So chic.” “Ali’s completely revamped her pantry and she wants the whole thing to have sort of a breezy vibe. She’s so into these rattan storage baskets.”

Grilling season has ARRIVED, and here are the meals we plan to cook in the coming weeks/months. See the “what to cook when you want to grill” section of the recipe index for more ideas!!

PS what do you call “grilling?” I’m from North Carolina, where we call the act of “grilling” “grilling out.” But in California, all of my friends call it “barbecuing” (as in: “come over, we are barbecuing tonight.” I used the term “barbecue” as a verb on my Instagram stories the other day and someone DMed me, “you’ve been out of the South for too long, we call that grillin’ out honey!” Haha!

Water blasters are easier and so much more fun for younger kids to use than water guns. My kids kept stealing these at the pool this weekend so I ordered some for them to bring up to the cabin, and they’ve already been keeping them entertained in our backyard for, truly, hours at a time. Gone are the days of pool noodles that don't actually keep you afloat. My kids also kept stealing these all last weekend, so I ordered a couple! Molly lives 10 minutes from the beach (in Charleston, SC), but still keeps kinetic sand in constant rotation. Keep it in a plastic bin with beach toys — or even just measuring spoons, little cups, small toys to hide, etc. — to keep the kiddos entertained for a WHILE.

This scene from Forgetting Sarah Marshall still makes me lol. George and I use this quote all the time when one of us is, well, doing too much. “Do less!” is our loving way to tell the other to chill the F out, basically.

