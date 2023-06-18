Happy Father’s Day to all the What To Cook dads out there! You are a small but mighty crew, and I am very proud of you for going outside your comfort zone and being the chef of the family for one recipe per week!

It doesn’t get any more summery than this meal. The pork chops are crisped on the grill and mottled green with a bright and herby marinade of basil, garlic, jalapeño peppers, lemon, and honey. (Don’t fret, the marinade isn’t all that spicy — the jalapeños mellow on the grill.)

These pork chops will slip into your summer routine and are great alongside a big green salad and grilled corn, but they go especially well with this juicy and cooling mix of watermelon, cucumber, feta, and basil. The deliciousness of the salad is largely dependent on your watermelon, so seek out a good one. And if you get stuck with a dud, no worries — just perk it up with extra honey, lemon, and salt until it’s delicious. Or if it really sucks, throw it in a blender with tequila and triple sec, and add honey or agave until it’s a delicious margarita.

jalapeño pork chops

Serves 4

Cook time: ~1 hour