We’re launching another *Easy-but-Fancy* menu today!

You guys loved the What To Cook Easy-but-Fancy Holiday Menu (and might I say, being a part of your holiday meals made me feel incredibly happy) and I’ve gotten countless requests for MORE MENUS!

So here we go! A general *spring* menu felt right for our second installment. This menu is perfect for anything from an Easter lunch or dinner to a just-because spring dinner party. This menu is a feast and can definitely be pared back to just the lamb and potatoes for a simple meat-and-potatoes meal. But entertaining is fun, especially when it’s easy-but-fancy, so grab some friends and have a party!

Lamb is best if you can dry-brine it (AKA add the spices and salt and let it sit in the fridge) overnight, but you can cook it right away if needed. It takes about two hours to cook, then needs to rest for 15 minutes. This entire meal can be easily cooked in that time, but check out the “plan of attack” section below for notes on what you can prep ahead of time to make the day-of seamless.

The menu serves six. Double or add another side or lose a side as needed to fit your crowd!

Once again, I’m including a full grocery list and playbook on how to cook this meal in the least anxiety-provoking, most fun, and efficient way! Follow my lead and you’ll be serving up lamb feasts left and right!

(Scroll to the very bottom of the post for the printable PDF and link to the shopping list, game plan, and recipes.)

If you’re thinking… lamb?

Yes! Lamb! This is only the second time we’ve cooked lamb in WTC’s history (the first time we used ground lamb for homemade pitas). Lamb is a very special-occasion meat in my household, but at about $12 per pound for a boneless leg, it really doesn’t have to be! It takes some work to make it delicious, which is why we’ve avoided it until now, but it can absolutely be done, and today, I’ll teach you how. My method removes a lot of the fat, which contributes to lamb’s reputation for being “gamey,” plus adds tons of flavor.

That said, I know that lamb is not for everyone. If it’s not for you, I 10/10 recommend serving a honey baked ham instead. But ignore the instructions that come with it — pour the glaze on top and bake for just 10 minutes on 450°F. It’s already cooked through, so don’t worry about that.

If you’re thinking… but Caro, I have no need for a full menu! I just want a regular WTC recipe!

Cool! Just make the lamb, potatoes, and minty yogurt sauce! SO GOOD. They’ll require maybe 20 minutes of prep total (but about 2 hours in the oven).

Drinks + Appetizers:

Salty Minty Dogs: AKA a perfectly tangy grapefruit, mint, and gin (or vodka or tequila!) drink. So refreshing.

Rosemary Pecans: These addicting pecans will serve double duty! Reserve 1/2 cup to add to the salad, and snack on the rest as an app.

Am I allowed to tell you to make cream cheese + pepper jelly again… ? Cool. Take a brick of cream cheese, dump pepper jelly all over it, serve with crackers. Appetizer gold.

The Main Event:

Gruyère & Black Pepper Biscuits with Hot Honey Butter

Slow-Roasted Lamb with Minty Yogurt Sauce

Lemony Greek Potatoes

Springy Salad

Balsamic Butter Asparagus

Here’s how to feel cool, calm, and collected while cooking this feast:

Ahead of time:

Pickle the onions up to 5 days in advance. Make the champagne vinaigrette up to 5 days in advance. Make the rosemary pecans up to 3 days in advance and store them in an airtight container at room temperature. Make the minty yogurt sauce up to 2 days in advance and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. Start marinating the lamb 24 hours before cooking, or at least the morning of. Make the salty minty dogs the night before, but don’t add the club soda until the last minute. Make the lemony salt and cover with plastic wrap in the fridge. Prep the springy salad by adding the greens, Parm, and pickled red onions to a large serving bowl the night before. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until party time. Don’t add the nuts or dressing until the last minute. Set the table! I got all of these wonderful pink linens from Heather Taylor Home.

Day of:

Three hours before guests arrive:

Get the lamb and potatoes into the oven. Better to eat room temperature lamb and potatoes than to have all of your guests sitting around waiting! While they cook, make the biscuits and honey butter. Stick the butter in the waistband of your pants while you make the biscuits to bring it up to room temp for easy mixing with the honey! The honey butter can go straight onto the table and the prepped biscuits can sit at room temp until it’s time to bake them if you don’t have room in the fridge (but, ideally, you’ll find room in the fridge because cold biscuit dough = flakier biscuits).

One hour before guests arrive:

When the lamb and potatoes finish cooking, bake the biscuits. Set a timer, don’t you dare burn them! Transfer the potatoes to a serving dish, cover with foil, and set them on the table. Make the asparagus. It’s delicious at room temp so don’t worry about it cooling down! Set it on the table. Finish up the lamb, slice it, arrange on a serving platter. Set it on the table. Set up a little cocktail station with the pitcher of salty minty dogs, glasses, an ice bucket, and the lemony salt and a lemon wedge for people to rim their glasses.

Just before guests arrive:

Dress the salad (and add the nuts). Set it on the table. Put your minty yogurt sauce in a serving bowl and add it to the table. Add the club soda to the cocktail pitcher. Garnish anything that’s looking a tad too beige with freshly chopped soft herbs (mint, basil, or parsley will all be great with these flavors). Pour yourself a drink! You did it!

Makes 4 cocktails (AKA you should double this, if you’ll need more than 4 drinks!)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Tools:

Microplane or grater

Serving pitcher

Small plate

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sea salt

1 lemon, preferably organic, zested

2 cups grapefruit juice

1 cup gin

1/2 cup club soda

2 large mint sprigs, plus more for garnish

Pour 1/2 cup sea salt onto a small plate and grate the zest of 1 lemon right on top. Use your fingers to pinch the zest into the salt.

Combine 2 cups grapefruit juice, 1 cup gin, and 1/2 cup club soda in a pitcher. Slap 2 large mint sprigs between your hands, then add them to the pitcher.

Cut the lemon in half and use it to wet the rims of your glasses. Dip the rim in the lemon salt. Fill the glasses with ice, then pour in the drink!

*If you want to make these ahead of time, that’s a great plan, but don’t add the club soda until the last minute.

Serves 6

Cook time: 35 minutes

Tools:

Large rimmed baking sheet

Microwavable bowl to melt the butter

Ingredients:

4 cups pecan halves

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon finely minced fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 250°F.

Place 4 cups pecan halves on a large rimmed baking sheet. Melt 4 tablespoons butter and pour it over top along with 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Use your hands to toss everything around and get the nuts evenly coated.

Spread the nuts into an even layer, then bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until deeply toasted. Give them a stir every 10 minutes or so.

Allow to cool completely, then transfer to an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 10 days.

Makes 8 biscuits (or 16 mini biscuits!)

Cook time: 45 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

3 ounces grated Gruyère cheese (a little less than 1 cup)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (ground on the largest setting — we want big flecks of pepper)

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, plus more for brushing the biscuits

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 tablespoon hot honey (I love Red Clay, or just use regular honey and a pin

Preheat oven to 475°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Add 2 cups self-rising flour, 3 ounces grated gruyère, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper to a large bowl and use a fork to stir to combine. Stir in 1 1/2 cups heavy cream as much as possible with the fork, then use your hands to combine everything. You’ll think that there’s too much flour but there’s not! Use your hands to work it into the dough.

Transfer the dough to the baking sheet and flatten it into about the size of a piece of computer paper, then fold it in half and repeat that process twice more (the process = flatten it out as much as possible, then fold it). It’ll get harder to flatten it with each fold — that’s normal! We’re creating those flaky biscuit layers here!

Pat the thrice-folded dough into a 1 inch-thick rectangle, then cut it into 8 biscuits. Or 16 biscuits, if you want to make little appetizer biscuits!

Separate the biscuits and brush them with a bit of extra heavy cream. If you don’t own a pastry brush, just use your finger to coat the tops and sides of the biscuits. This will help them brown nicely.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden brown and puffy and gorgeous!

While they’re baking, add 4 tablespoons room-temperature unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon hot honey, and a pinch of kosher salt to a small bowl and smash to combine. It takes a sec — just be patient (maybe give this job to a kid!) and keep smashing. After a couple minutes it’ll come together.

a moment for the honey butter! and yes those are Cadbury mini eggs aka God’s gift to candy behind the butter.

*You can make the biscuits ahead of time all the way until the step of baking them (don’t brush them with heavy cream until they’re about to go into the oven!). Wrap and refrigerate the entire baking sheet with the cut biscuits on it, then bake them while the lamb is resting so that they’re fresh and perfect. Or, bake them the morning of and simply reheat them for a couple minutes in the hot oven while the lamb rests.

**FYI, one of my kids got mad because the biscuits were “spicy.” They aren’t what I’d consider spicy — they just have a little kick from the pepper — but perhaps omit it if you’re feeding a bunch of kids averse to spice.