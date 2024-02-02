This is the recipe roundup you’ve all been waiting for!

I just went through three years of past WTC recipes and pulled out my favorite SUPER EASY recipes. Like, the easiest of the easy. Most of these require little or no chopping, and are really lovely little dump / stir / cook situations.

If you cook dinner for your family every single night of the week, and you’d like to share that load, this is a great email to forward to the non-cook of the family! Let them pick one recipe that they can totally own by themselves.

Yesterday I shared a detailed, totally TMI guide to being the best newborn dad/partner ever on my podcast, So Into That that people are really identifying with and sharing like crazy.

The guide inspired this roundup: these are all meals that can be cooked with very little effort during those sleepy, bleary newborn days. Any partner can cook these, no matter their skill level, while mama rests!

14 really, really easy recipes from the What to Cook archives

My friend Amy is a SAHM with three kids under 5 and she makes this soup all the time, which should tell you all you need to know about how easy it is. She loves it, and she’s always telling me that I need to remind y’all about it. So here it is. Make this soup, because Amy says so.

The easiest, tastiest enchiladas of all time. They have a cult following — this recipe is several years old and this recipe is still in heavy rotation in many WTC homes.

So simple, so good. If you’re feeling really lazy you don’t have to cut the potatoes in half, but I do prefer them cut.

I developed this one in honor of my friend Nellie, who has the palette of a four-year-old boy and can hardly boil a pot of water. It is very, very easy, and a total crowd-pleaser with kids, adults, and adults who eat like kids.

Buy pre-sliced cabbage to make this one extra easy!

Cauliflower rice, snap peas, and miso-glazed salmon all cook on one sheet-pan. Healthy and delightful.

Frozen fries make up half of this meal! That is high on the easy spectrum. Also, I’ll allow you to use jarred minced garlic instead of chopping it all. Just this once.

Many stores carry pre-chopped butternut squash and cauliflower florets which removes chopping from the recipe entirely. Instead of making the brown butter sage vinaigrette, you can just serve this with store-bought pesto for dipping.

Grab pre-sliced mushrooms and Brussels at the store, if you can find them! If you don’t like either Brussels or mushrooms, you can double up on the one that you do like. Or, check the riffs section for lots of other sheet-pan gnocchi combos.

Doesn’t get much easier than this. Although, you could skip up crisping the tacos and just scoop the meat into warm tortillas if you’re pressed for time.

Don’t be freaked out by the canned clams, I promise it’s SO GOOD!

Use a store-bought sesame-ginger salad dressing to make things easier — I love the Kewpie brand one from Costco, or the Makoto brand one that I can find at most grocers.

Throw meat, kimchi, and some sauces in a skillet. Cook. Chop up some carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, whatever. Throw a bag of frozen rice in the microwave. Build your own bowls. Yum.