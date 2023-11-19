Happy Thanksgiving week, guys!

TLDR: my friend Ali Slagle is guest-posting this week. She’s a New York Times recipe columnist and cookbook author and she just started a fabulous new Substack called 40 Ingredients Forever — subscribe, it’s brilliant.

I am so thankful for each and every one of you. Thank you for cooking my recipes, sharing photos of them on Instagram, telling other parents about them at drop off, telling people you meet at the gym about WTC, and my personal favorite, forwarding them to your boomer moms who then email me personally to ask me to subscribe them instead of just clicking the very large “SUBSCRIBE” button in every single email. I love you, boomer moms. I am truly the most thankful for you — technology is hard!

If you follow me on Instagram, you know that my family and I have been bouncing from rental house to rental house for the past seven months, and we finally moved back into the home we’ve been renovating on Wednesday! WOOHOO! But also, woah, moving is rough. So when my friend Ali Slagle emailed me earlier this week and offered to do a guest post, I almost cried tears of joy. My neighbors have been bringing us meals everyday to welcome us back home and ease the transition a bit, and Ali’s offer felt like the internet-friend equivalent of dropping off a meal for a friend who needs it.

Except that she’s also “dropping off the meal” for all of you! I am thrilled to have Ali as our guest today not only because I cannot even find a fork in this house right now let alone develop a recipe, but also because she is like, a really big deal you guys! Many of you will know her from her New York Times recipe column, others know her from her James Beard award-nominated cookbook, and now she’s joined the Substack ranks with 40 Ingredients Forever, an absolutely brilliant recipe newsletter where you only have to buy 40 ingredients, forever!

Ali, thanks so much for saving my ass this week. Everyone, enjoy this absolutely phenomenal, simple, gorgeous recipe.

From Ali Slagle:

If I came to your house on Thanksgiving and found a steak on the table, I’d be overjoyed. Sorry (or you’re welcome?), turkey. My family marks every special occasion with tagliata, a Tuscan dish of sliced steak and arugula all dressed up with lemon, olive oil, and shaved Parmesan.

It’s celebratory for both the meat people and the salad people, and I like to add potatoes because everyone’s a potato person. I’d make it for visitors the night before Thanksgiving, on Thanksgiving (rebellious), for a birthday, or how amazing for a random Tuesday? It’s within reach even if cooking a steak seems scary — because it kind of is, except not this way.

The high heat that’s needed to get a crusty steak provides only a short window for hitting your desired pinkness. But the method here gradually cooks the steaks by flipping them every minute so it’s easier to reach your target. I like to crisp boiled and smashed potatoes in the steak drippings (like the version in my cookbook, page 317!), but you know what the kids’ table and the cook might like even more? Dumping a bag of frozen fries on a sheet pan and sending them to the oven. They get tossed with some toasty garlic and parsley like the fries I ate as a kid at the happiest place on earth: Not Disneyland but Kobe/Shaq-era Lakers games (did your sports arena have these too?).

While your fries are in the oven, you’ll warm garlic in the same skillet that you cooked the steak in. That garlicky oil is then used to lightly dress a forest of arugula. Squeeze lemon, slice steak, shave some Parmesan, and it’s such a party. That took half an hour.

Whatever’s on your table this week, I’m hoping it gets there as easily and as joyfully as possible. I mean, that’s what I’ve devoted my whole career to. You can find my recipes in my cookbook I Dream of Dinner (so You Don’t Have To) and all over the internet, including at my new Substack, 40 Ingredients Forever, which is devoted to weeknight recipes that are inherently streamlined because they all use my 40 go-to ingredients.

Not to be too cheesy, but I’m so grateful to Caroline for persuading me to start my own Substack. She knew what I’m just learning, which is that this website allows us to directly help folks feed themselves and their loved ones and what a fulfilling gift that is. Grateful for all of it, so thank you for reading, see you around Substack, and let’s eat some fries.

steak, salad & garlic fries

Serves 4

Cook time: 30 minutes