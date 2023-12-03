I’ve been back in my old — but now new — kitchen for two weeks, and the complete and utter JOY that cooking brings me is back, baby. I’ve been cooking up a storm!

The flame flickered out for a while there — by the time we had moved to our third rental house with our three kids, I was completely frazzled, didn’t have any of my own cooking tools, didn’t have a single spare moment in the day between the renovation and the kids and the work and the everything, and that resulted in a two week-long diet of boxed mac and cheese for the kids, and margaritas for me.

Obviously, losing your will to cook cannot always be solved by remodeling one’s kitchen, having said remodel take months longer than projected, dragging three children across Monterey County from rental to rental, having a minor nervous breakdown, and then, finally, getting to move back in.

Not advisable.

What is advisable? When you totally, 10000% do not feel like cooking, go back to basics. Easy peasy recipes that take no time, and taste so, so good. Recipes that you’ll probably only have to buy a couple of ingredients to make, because you already have everything else in the pantry.

This recipe has it all: carb, protein, veg, saucy sauce. It’s absolutely perfect, if I do say so myself. Cabbage is so good and so good for you, and when paired with pork?! And noodles? It’s a truly unbeatable combination. It’ll be ready in 30 minutes or less, and the leftovers are fantastic.

PS: I know many of you love things EXTRA saucy — just double the soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, and use the entire cup of reserved noodle cooking water, if you’re on the saucy list.

Two big things this to tell you about this week!

If you missed it, I launched a podcast! I love, love, LOVE sharing recipes. I truly feel like I was put on this planet to make people’s lives easier and happier through my food. But I also LOVE CHATTING! So Into That is a fun, chatty podcast that I hope will make you laugh and feel like you’re hanging out with girlfriends as you workout, cook (my recipes!), change poopy diapers, run errands, or do whatever you do while you listen to your pods! PS: IF YOU HAVE A MOMENT TO CLICK THAT LINK, FOLLOW, REVIEW, AND RATE, THAT WOULD MEAN THE WORLD TO ME! My producer tells me it’s really important during the first week?!

We spent a lot of time revamping the What To Cook index to make it easier than ever for you to sort through past WTC recipes and search by protein or mood. And by popular demand, it now has a “salads” section that includes all of the salad recipes that I share on Instagram. Take a look!

pork & cabbage noodle stir-fry

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 30 minutes