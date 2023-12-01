WTC recipe index
To easily navigate years worth of WTC recipes, categorized by protein, season, cook time, meal type, and mood
the WTC recipe index
Categories
BY PROTEIN
Beef
Chicken
Lamb
Pork
Seafood
Turkey
Vegetarian
BY SEASON
Spring
Summer
Fall
Winter
BY MEAL TYPE
Dessert
Global flavors
Pizza + pasta
Mexican vibes
Salads
Sandwiches
Sheet-pan dinners
Soups + stews
BY MOOD
Comfort food
*Especially* healthy meals
Freezer-friendly meals
Kid-approved meals
Grill meals
Meals that show off your cooking skills
Party food
WHEN YOU’RE SHORT ON TIME
15-minute meals
30-minute meals
RESOURCES
Meal plans
Cooking tips + info
BY PROTEIN
Beef
30-minute beef and broccoli
30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps
30-minute summer steak tostadas
beef and three bean chili
beef bulgogi bowls
chopped italian salad
grilled steak caprese
early dismissal pot roast (by Dan Pelosi)
messy meatball sliders
one-pot cheesy baked meatballs
one-pot pantry pasta
one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches
one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes
sesame-ginger grilled steak
sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas
sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies
short ribs and grits
smashburgers + fries
steak, salad + garlic fries
zucchini skillet lasagna
Chicken
balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)
cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet
cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash
chicken chili verde burgers
chicken flautas & roasted corn salad
chicken panzanella
chicken parm burgers
chicken & rice soup
coq au vin, kinda
crispy artichoke and chicken salad
crispy bbq chicken tacos
esquites chicken salad
fried chicken sandwiches
green chicken tortilla soup
grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches
jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa
lemony chicken orzo soup
mango peanut chicken salad
one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime
one-pan roast chicken and squash
one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with tasty green sauce
one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice
one-pot chicken tikka masala stew
one-pot crispy chicken and orzo
one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie
one-skillet crispy chicken burrito bowls
one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches
roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls
rotisserie-ish chicken with schmaltzy frizzled cabbage
sesame chicken schnitzel
sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes
sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette
sheet-pan chicken tangine
sheet-pan chicken and squash
sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes
sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt
sheet-pan roasted chicken with bourbon and citrus
sheet-pan spiced chicken
show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken
souvla-inspired chicken salad
stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken
sweet & spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)
thai chicken chop
the most perfect grilled chicken recipe
white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)
Lamb
lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce
Pork
3-ingredient chorizo street tacos
30-minute al pastor enchiladas
30-minute carnitas tacos
30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls
30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
bee-sting pizza insalata
cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers
crash’s grilled pork tenderloin
crispy farro with sausage and asparagus
good soup
ham and fig grilled cheeses
jalapeño pork chops
one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto
one-skillet sausage and mushroom cassoulet
pork chops with apples and polenta
pork chops with creamed corn and kale
pork marbella
roasted pork tenderloin
saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
sausage stuffed zucchini
sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes
sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches
sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata
sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples
slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways
slow-roasted ribs with herby crunch potatoes
summery pork and peach bowls
zucchini skillet lasagna
Seafood
30-minute scallops with succotash
30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish
bacon kimchi fried rice
blackened fish taco bowls
cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos
honey chipotle salmon tacos (by Carolina Gelen)
honey soy glazed cod
lemony brown butter shrimp rolls
lowcountry boil 🦐
one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp
one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo
seared tuna with sesame noodles
sesame soy poke bowls
sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut
sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon
sheet-pan spring salmon
shrimp and fresh corn grits
spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls
sriracha shrimp sushi bowls
super caesar
the perfect tuna melt
weeknight vongole
Turkey
cheesy chicken (or turkey!) baked spaghetti squash
cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers
creamy white turkey chili
greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill yogurt sauce
healthy sloppy joes
healthy-ish turkey bolognese
parmesan pot pie
the dankest taco salad
turkey cheddar meatloaf
turkey meatballs with corn butter rice
turkey zucchini burgers
what to cook when you have leftover (probably thanksgiving) turkey
zucchini skillet lasagna
Vegetarian
5-ingredient eggplant parm
beach sandwiches
boursin summer squash galette
butternut squash farro-tto
cacio e pepe primavera
chipotle black bean flautas
chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos
creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits
crispy bean burritos
crispy cauliflower & white bean grain bowl
crispy sesame-honey goat cheese
crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce
the greatest kale salad
hella green pasta
one-pot cheesy rice and beans
one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara
marinated grilled veggies with burrata
mushroom-leek galette (by Jenny Rosenstrach)
my mom’s egg salad
no-stir mushroom risotto
pasta alla vodka with the best caesar
peanut vegetable curry
roasted asparagus farro-tto
sorta pasta alla norma
sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas
sheet-pan summer corn pizza
shortcut shakshuka with feta
starbucks egg bite copycat frittata
sunshine pasta
summery tomato galette
thai tofu curry noodle soup
tiny tomato pasta
tortilla scramble (by Mark Bittman)
BY SEASON
Spring
30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls
30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish
beef bulgogi bowls
blackened fish taco bowls
cacio e pepe primavera
chicken parm burgers
chipotle black bean flautas
crispy artichoke and chicken salad
crispy cauliflower & white bean grain bowl
crispy farro with sausage and asparagus
hella green pasta
mango peanut chicken salad
my mom’s egg salad
no-stir mushroom risotto
one-pot crispy chicken and orzo
one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo
roasted asparagus farro-to
roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls
sesame chicken schnitzel
sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes
sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies
sheet-pan spring salmon
sriracha shrimp sushi bowls
starbucks egg bite copycat frittata
stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken
Summer
5-ingredient eggplant parm
30-minute scallops with succotash
30-minute summer steak tostadas
balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)
beach sandwiches
boursin summer squash galette
cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers
chicken chili verde burgers
chicken panzanella
crispy bbq chicken tacos
easy strawberry summer cake (by Anne Byrn)
esquites chicken salad
fried chicken sandwiches
greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill sauce
grilled steak caprese
grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches
healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder
healthy sloppy joes
jalapeño pork chops
jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa
lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce
lemony brown butter shrimp rolls
lowcountry boil 🦐
marinated grilled veggies with burrata
one-pot sausage and corn pasta
sausage stuffed zucchini
sesame-ginger grilled steak
sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes
sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches
sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes
sheet-pan summer corn pizza
show off-y greek salad with truly perfect grilled chicken
shrimp and fresh corn grits
slow-roasted ribs with herby crunch potatoes
sorta pasta alla norma
summery pork and peach bowls
summery tomato galette
sunshine curry with cilantro-lime rice
sunshine pasta
sweet + spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)
the dankest taco salad
the greatest kale salad
the most perfect grilled chicken recipe
the perfect tuna melt
tiny tomato pasta
turkey meatballs with corn butter rice
turkey zucchini burgers
zucchini skillet lasagna
Fall
3-ingredient chorizo street tacos
7 soup recipes to jumpstart the fall vibes
30-minute al pastor enchiladas
beef and three bean chili
cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash
creamy white turkey chili
crispy bean burritos
honey chipotle salmon tacos (by Carolina Gelen)
honey soy glazed cod
mushroom-leek galette (by Jenny Rosenstrach)
one-pot cheese pumpkin pasta
pasta e ceci (by Colu Henry)
parmesan pot pie
roasted pork tenderloin
seared tuna with sesame noodles
sheet-pan chicken and squash
sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette
sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata
sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt
sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut
sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas
sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples
sheet-pan spiced chicken
souvla-inspired chicken salad
steak, salad + garlic fries
turkey cheddar meatloaf
white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)
Winter
15-minute veggie peanut noods
30-minute beef and broccoli
30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps
bacon kimchi fried rice
butternut squash farro-tto
chicken and rice soup
coq au vin, kinda
creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits
crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce
good soup
green chicken tortilla soup
healthy-ish turkey bolognese
lemony chicken orzo soup
one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp
one-pan roast chicken and squash
one-pot cheesy baked meatballs
one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice
one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto
one-pot chicken tikka masala stew
one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara
one-pot pantry pasta
one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie
one-skillet sausage and mushroom cassoulet
one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes
pasta alla vodka with the best caesar
peanut vegetable curry
pork chops with apples and polenta
pork marbella
saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
sheet-pan chicken tagine
sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon
sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas
short ribs and grits
shortcut shakshuka with feta
smashburgers + fries
super bowl snacks
thai tofu curry noodle soup
BY MEAL TYPE
Dessert
caramel cinnamon rolls
coronado cookies
easy strawberry summer cake (by Anne Byrn)
tahini peach cobbler (by Susan Spungen)
Global flavors
30-minute beef and broccoli
30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps
baba ghanouj-ish
bacon kimchi fried rice
beef-bulgogi bowls
coq au vin, kinda
jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa
one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime
sesame-ginger grilled steak
sheet-pan chicken tagine
seared tuna with sesame noodles
thai chicken chop
thai tofu curry noodle soup
Pizza + pasta
bee-sting pizza insalata
basta pasta! (three 30-minute or less pasta recipes)
cacio e pepe primavera
cheesy pumpkin pasta
cheesy shells alla sausage vodka
healthy-ish turkey bolognese
hella green pasta
one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp
one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo
one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara
one-pot pantry pasta
one-pot sausage and corn pasta
pasta alla vodka with the best caesar
sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata
sheet-pan summer corn pizza
sorta pasta alla norma
sunshine pasta
tiny tomato pasta
zucchini skillet lasagna (take your pick between zucchini or regular noodles)
weeknight vongole
Mexican vibes
3-ingredient chorizo street tacos
30-minute al pastor enchiladas
30-minute carnitas tacos
30-minute summer steak tostadas
cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet
cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos
chicken flautas & roasted corn salad
chipotle black bean flautas
chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos
crispy bbq chicken tacos
crispy bean burritos
crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce
esquites chicken salad
one-pot cheesy rice and beans
sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas
the dankest taco salad
Salads
chicken panzanella
crispy artichoke and chicken salad
esquites chicken salad
mango peanut chicken salad
show off-y greek salad with truly perfect grilled chicken
souvla-inspired chicken salad
show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken
spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls
super caesar
thai chicken chop
the dankest taco salad
the greatest kale salad
And more salads I’ve shared on IG:
big ass salads for busy ass people: crunchy chili ginger salad
big ass salads for busy ass people: curry roasted veggie and chicken salad
big ass salads for busy ass people: kale sesame chicken chop
big ass salads for busy ass people: maple roasted butternut squash & chicken salad
big ass salads for busy ass people: no chop salad
big ass salads for busy ass people: TJ's peanut meatball noodle salad
big ass salads for busy ass people: TJ’s cilantro chicken salad
big ass salads for busy ass people: strawberry chicken chop
how to make a bagged salad taste really good: asian salad remix
how to make a bagged salad taste really good: dillicious chopped salad
how to make a bagged salad taste really good: TJ’s harvest apple salad kit remix
how to make a bagged salad taste really good: TJ’s mediterranean salad kit remix
how to make a bagged salad taste really good: Your Taylor Farms sweet kale salad kit
the best caprese salad
Sandwiches
balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)
beach sandwiches
chicken chili verde burgers
fried chicken sandwiches
grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches
grilled steak caprese
ham and fig grilled cheeses
healthy sloppy joes
the perfect tuna melt
turkey zucchini burgers
Sheet-pan dinners
chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos
one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime
one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with a ridiculously tasty green sauce
sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes
sheet-pan chicken and squash
sheet-pan chicken tangine
sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes
sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches
sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata
sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes
sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt
sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut
sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon
sheet-pan roasted chicken with bourbon and citrus
sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas
sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples
sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies
sheet-pan spring salmon
sheet-pan summer corn pizza
Soups + stews
beef and three bean chili
chicken and rice soup
creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits
creamy white turkey chili
good soup
green chicken tortilla soup
healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder
lemony chicken orzo soup
one-pot chicken tikka masala stew
thai tofu curry noodle soup
BY MOOD
What to cook when you need comfort food
3-ingredient chorizo street tacos
5-ingredient eggplant parm
15-minute veggie peanut noods
30-minute al pastor enchiladas
bee-sting pizza insalata
beef and three bean chili
beef bulgogi bowls
butternut squash farro-tto
cacio e pepe primavera
cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet
cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash
cheesy pumpkin pasta
cheesy shells alla sausage vodka
chicken panzanella
chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos
coq au vin, kinda
creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits
creamy white turkey chili
crispy bbq chicken tacos
crispy sesame-honey goat cheese
fried chicken sandwiches
good soup
green chicken tortilla soup
ham and fig grilled cheeses
healthy sloppy joes
healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder
healthy-ish turkey bolognese
lemony chicken orzo soup
messy meatball sliders
my mom’s egg salad
no-stir mushroom risotto
one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice
one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto
sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes
one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime
one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp
one-pan roast chicken and squash
one-pot cheesy baked meatballs
one-pot chicken tikka masala stew
one-pot crispy chicken and orzo
one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo
one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara
one-pot pantry pasta
one-pot sausage and corn pasta
one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie
one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes
parmesan pot pie
pasta alla vodka with the best caesar
peanut vegetable curry
pork chops with apples and polenta
pork chops with creamed corn and kale
roasted asparagus farro-tto
roasted pork tenderloin
sausage stuffed zucchini
sesame chicken schnitzel
sheet-pan chicken tangine
sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata
sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt
sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples
sheet-pan summer corn pizza
short ribs and grits
shrimp and fresh corn grits
slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways
sorta pasta alla norma
starbucks egg bite copycat frittata
summery tomato galette
thai tofu curry noodle soup
the dankest taco salad
the most perfect grilled chicken recipe
the perfect tuna melt
turkey cheddar meatloaf
weeknight vongole
white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)
What to cook when you need *especially* healthy food
30-minute beef and broccoli
30-minute carnitas tacos
30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
30-minute scallops with succotash
30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish
balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)
beach sandwiches
blackened fish taco bowls
butternut squash farro-tto
chopped italian salad
creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits
crispy artichoke and chicken salad
crispy cauliflower & white bean grain bowl
esquites chicken salad
green chicken tortilla soup
greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill yogurt sauce
grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches
grilled steak caprese
healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder
honey soy glazed cod
jalapeño pork chops
lemony chicken orzo soup
mango peanut chicken salad
marinated grilled veggies with burrata
one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime
one-pan roast chicken and squash
one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with a ridiculously tasty green sauce
one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches
peanut vegetable curry
roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls
roasted pork tenderloin
sausage stuffed zucchini
seared tuna with sesame noodles
sesame soy poke bowls
sheet-pan chicken and squash
sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes
sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes
sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt
sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut
sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon
sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas
sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies
sheet-pan spring salmon
souvla-inspired chicken salad
show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken
spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls
sriracha shrimp sushi bowls
super caesar
sweet + spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)
thai chicken chop
the dankest taco salad
the greatest kale salad
turkey zucchini burgers
What to cook when you want to stock the freezer
See the recipes’ notes section for tips on freezing + reheating!
3-ingredient chorizo street tacos
30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls
30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps
beef and three bean chili
chicken and rice soup
chicken flautas
cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash
cheesy pumpkin pasta
chicken chili verde burgers
chicken parm burgers
chicken tikka masala stew
chipotle black bean flautas
chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos
coq au vin, kinda
coronado cookies (shared within drop-off meals to bring to a friend)
creamy but cream-less tomato soup
creamy white turkey chili
crispy bean burritos
dankest taco salad
fancy chicken fingers
good soup
green chicken tortilla soup
greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill sauce
healthy (or not as healthy…) corn chowder
healthy sloppy joes
healthy-ish turkey bolognese
hella green pasta
lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce
lemony chicken orzo soup
mushroom-leek galette (by Jenny Rosenstrach)
no-stir mushroom risotto
one-pot cheesy baked meatballs
one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice
one-pot cheesy rice and beans
one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara
one-pot pantry pasta
one-pot sausage and corn pasta
one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie
pasta alla vodka
pasta e ceci (by Colu Henry)
peanut vegetable curry
roasted asparagus farroto
sausage stuffed zucchini
sesame chicken schnitzel
slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways
slow-roasted ribs with herby crunch potatoes
thai chicken chop
turkey cheddar meatloaf
turkey meatballs with corn butter rice
turkey zucchini burgers
white chicken chili (by Ann Byrn)
zucchini skillet lasagna
What to cook when you need to feed kids
These have been reported by readers as loved by their kids!
30-minute al pastor enchiladas
30-minute beef and broccoli
30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps
bee-sting pizza insalata
blackened fish taco bowls
cacio e pepe primavera
caramel cinnamon rolls
cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet
cheesy pumpkin pasta
cheesy shells alla sausage vodka
chicken flautas & roasted corn salad
chicken parm burgers
chipotle black bean flautas
chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos
chopped italian salad
creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits
crispy bean burritos
greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill yogurt sauce
healthy sloppy joes
healthy-ish turkey bolognese
honey soy glazed cod
lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce
messy meatball sliders
one-pan roast chicken and squash
one-pot cheesy baked meatballs
one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice
one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto
one-pot crispy chicken and orzo
one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo
one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara
one-pot sausage and corn pasta
one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie
one-skillet crispy chicken burrito bowls
one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches
roasted pork tenderloin
sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples
sheet-pan summer corn pizza
sunshine pasta
the most perfect grilled chicken recipe
the perfect tuna melt
turkey cheddar meatloaf
turkey meatballs with corn butter rice
turkey zucchini burgers
white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)
What to cook when you want to grill
balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)
chicken parm burgers
crash’s grilled pork tenderloin
esquites chicken salad
grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches
grilled steak caprese
jalapeño pork chops
jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa
marinated grilled veggies with burrata
sesame-ginger grilled steak
show off-y greek salad with truly perfect grilled chicken
sweet and spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)
the most perfect grilled chicken recipe
What to cook when you want to show off your cooking skills
30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
30-minute scallops with succotash
30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish
bacon kimchi fried rice
beef bulgogi bowls
coq au vin, kinda
honey soy glazed cod
lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce
lemony brown butter shrimp rolls
marinated grilled veggies with burrata
one-pot chicken tikka masala stew
one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp
one-pan roast chicken and squash
one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with a ridiculously tasty green sauce
one-pot sausage and corn pasta
one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches
one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes
pasta alla vodka with the best caesar
pork chops with apples and polenta
pork chops with creamed corn and kale
pork marbella
roasted pork tenderloin
rotisserie-ish chicken with schmaltzy frizzled cabbage
saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
seared tuna with sesame noodles
sesame chicken schnitzel
sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes
sheet-pan chicken and squash
sheet-pan chicken tangine
sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette
sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches
sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt
sheet-pan roasted chicken with bourbon and citrus
sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies
sheet-pan spring salmon
short ribs and grits
show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken
shrimp and fresh corn grits
smashburgers + fries
sriracha shrimp sushi bowls
stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken
summery tomato galette
sunshine pasta
the most perfect grilled chicken recipe
turkey zucchini burgers
zucchini skillet lasagna
What to cook when you’re having a party
30-minute summer steak tostadas
baba ghanouj-ish
beach sandwiches (beach/pool/lake party friendly)
bee-sting pizza insalata
beef and three bean chili
beef bulgogi bowls
caramel cinnamon rolls (dessert!)
chicken chili verde burgers
coq au vin, kinda
creamy white turkey chili (a Halloween tradition!)
holiday app ideas!
hot corn and scallion pimiento cheese
jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa
lemony brown butter shrimp rolls
lowcountry boil 🦐
marinated grilled veggies with burrata
messy meatball sliders
one-pot cheesy baked meatballs
pasta alla vodka with the best caesar
pitcher of strawberry-lemon margaritas
pork marbella (great for a dinner party)
sesame-ginger grilled steak
sesame-scallion slaw
sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas
simple-stupid make-ahead mac and cheese
slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways
snack attack (snack/app ideas!)
spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls
super bowl snacks
three perfect summer dinner party menus
what to cook when you have a million houseguests
white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)
WHEN YOU’RE SHORT ON TIME
15-minute meals
3-ingredient chorizo street tacos
15-minute veggie peanut noods
baba ghanouj-ish
crispy sesame-honey goat cheese
healthy sloppy joes
hot corn and scallion pimiento cheese
lemony brown butter shrimp rolls (it takes 20 minutes, but that’s closer to 15 than 30!)
marinated grilled veggies with burrata
my mom’s egg salad
pitcher of strawberry-lemon margaritas
the greatest kale salad
sesame-scallion slaw
souvla-inspired chicken salad
shortcut shakshuka with feta
the dankest taco salad
30-minute meals
30-minute al pastor enchiladas
30-minute carnitas tacos
30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls
30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
30-minute scallops with succotash
30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps
30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish
30-minute summer steak tostadas
basta pasta! (three 30-minute or less pasta recipes)
beach sandwiches
cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos
cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers
chicken chili verde burgers (you’ll just need to prep ahead a little!)
chopped italian salad
crispy bbq chicken tacos
crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce
ham and fig grilled cheeses
honey chipotle salmon tacos (by Carolina Gelen)
honey soy glazed cod
messy meatball sliders
my mom’s egg salad
one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes
pork chops with apples and polenta
saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice
thai tofu curry noodle soup
the perfect tuna melt
tiny tomato pasta
tortilla scramble (by Mark Bittman)
sesame soy poke bowl
weeknight vongole
RESOURCES
Meal plans
4th of july recipe ideas
a meal planning solution
a really simple meal plan
a really simple meal plan v.2
a really simple meal plan v.3
a really simple meal plan v.4
here’s what to cook this week
my labor day menu
the ultimate NYE menu
three perfect summer dinner party menus
Cooking tips + info
ask me anything
combating picky eating
drop off meals to bring to a friend
*fall* in love with squash
favorite regional recipes
free knife skills
grocery shopping doesn’t have to suck
inflation meals + chat
leftovers are your friend
let’s dish: holiday appetizers
my holiday appetizer picks
my perfectly stocked pantry
now you know pt. 1
now you know pt. 2
now you know pt. 3
snack attack
spring has sprung!
summer travel restaurant recommendations
super bowl snacks
thanksgiving hotline
thanksgiving sos
the menu: a group check in
tomatoes 4ever
valentine’s day doesn’t have to be corny
what to cook with kimchi
what to cook when you absolutely cannot cook
what to cook when you have a million houseguests
what to cook when you have leftover turkey
what to cook when you consider yourself a "really bad cook"