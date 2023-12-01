the WTC recipe index

To easily navigate years worth of WTC recipes, categorized by protein, season, cook time, meal, and mood

Categories

BY PROTEIN

Beef

Chicken

Lamb

Pork

Seafood

Turkey

Vegetarian



BY SEASON

Spring

Summer

Fall

Winter



BY MEAL TYPE

Dessert

Global flavors

Pizza + pasta

Mexican vibes

Salads

Sandwiches

Sheet-pan dinners

Soups + stews



BY MOOD

Comfort food

*Especially* healthy meals

Freezer-friendly meals

Kid-approved meals

Grill meals

Meals that show off your cooking skills

Party food



WHEN YOU’RE SHORT ON TIME

15-minute meals

30-minute meals

RESOURCES

Meal plans

Cooking tips + info

BY PROTEIN

Beef

30-minute beef and broccoli

30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps

30-minute summer steak tostadas

beef and three bean chili

beef bulgogi bowls

chopped italian salad

grilled steak caprese

early dismissal pot roast (by Dan Pelosi)

messy meatball sliders

one-pot cheesy baked meatballs

one-pot pantry pasta

one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches

one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes

sesame-ginger grilled steak

sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas

sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies

short ribs and grits

smashburgers + fries

steak, salad + garlic fries

zucchini skillet lasagna

Chicken

balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)

cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet

cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash

chicken chili verde burgers

chicken flautas & roasted corn salad

chicken panzanella

chicken parm burgers

chicken & rice soup

coq au vin, kinda

crispy artichoke and chicken salad

crispy bbq chicken tacos

esquites chicken salad

fried chicken sandwiches

green chicken tortilla soup

grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches

jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa

lemony chicken orzo soup

mango peanut chicken salad

one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime

one-pan roast chicken and squash

one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with tasty green sauce

one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice

one-pot chicken tikka masala stew

one-pot crispy chicken and orzo

one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie

one-skillet crispy chicken burrito bowls

one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches

roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls

rotisserie-ish chicken with schmaltzy frizzled cabbage

sesame chicken schnitzel

sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes

sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette

sheet-pan chicken tangine

sheet-pan chicken and squash

sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes

sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt

sheet-pan roasted chicken with bourbon and citrus

sheet-pan spiced chicken

show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken

souvla-inspired chicken salad

stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken

sweet & spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)

thai chicken chop

the most perfect grilled chicken recipe

white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)

Lamb

lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce

Pork

3-ingredient chorizo street tacos

30-minute al pastor enchiladas

30-minute carnitas tacos

30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls

30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

bee-sting pizza insalata

cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers

crash’s grilled pork tenderloin

crispy farro with sausage and asparagus

good soup

ham and fig grilled cheeses

jalapeño pork chops

one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto

one-skillet sausage and mushroom cassoulet

pork chops with apples and polenta

pork chops with creamed corn and kale

pork marbella

roasted pork tenderloin

saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

sausage stuffed zucchini

sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes

sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches

sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata

sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples

slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways

slow-roasted ribs with herby crunch potatoes

summery pork and peach bowls

zucchini skillet lasagna

Seafood

30-minute scallops with succotash

30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish

bacon kimchi fried rice

blackened fish taco bowls

cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos

honey chipotle salmon tacos (by Carolina Gelen)

honey soy glazed cod

lemony brown butter shrimp rolls

lowcountry boil 🦐

one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp

one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo

seared tuna with sesame noodles

sesame soy poke bowls

sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut

sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon

sheet-pan spring salmon

shrimp and fresh corn grits

spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls

sriracha shrimp sushi bowls

super caesar

the perfect tuna melt

weeknight vongole

Turkey

cheesy chicken (or turkey!) baked spaghetti squash

cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers

creamy white turkey chili

greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill yogurt sauce

healthy sloppy joes

healthy-ish turkey bolognese

parmesan pot pie

the dankest taco salad

turkey cheddar meatloaf

turkey meatballs with corn butter rice

turkey zucchini burgers

what to cook when you have leftover (probably thanksgiving) turkey

zucchini skillet lasagna

Vegetarian

5-ingredient eggplant parm

beach sandwiches

boursin summer squash galette

butternut squash farro-tto

cacio e pepe primavera

chipotle black bean flautas

chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos

creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits

crispy bean burritos

crispy cauliflower & white bean grain bowl

crispy sesame-honey goat cheese

crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce

the greatest kale salad

hella green pasta

one-pot cheesy rice and beans

one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara

marinated grilled veggies with burrata

mushroom-leek galette (by Jenny Rosenstrach)

my mom’s egg salad

no-stir mushroom risotto

pasta alla vodka with the best caesar

peanut vegetable curry

roasted asparagus farro-tto

sorta pasta alla norma

sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas

sheet-pan summer corn pizza

shortcut shakshuka with feta

starbucks egg bite copycat frittata

sunshine pasta

summery tomato galette

thai tofu curry noodle soup

tiny tomato pasta

tortilla scramble (by Mark Bittman)

BY SEASON

Spring

30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls

30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish

beef bulgogi bowls

blackened fish taco bowls

cacio e pepe primavera

chicken parm burgers

chipotle black bean flautas

crispy artichoke and chicken salad

crispy cauliflower & white bean grain bowl

crispy farro with sausage and asparagus

hella green pasta

mango peanut chicken salad

my mom’s egg salad

no-stir mushroom risotto

one-pot crispy chicken and orzo

one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo

roasted asparagus farro-to

roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls

sesame chicken schnitzel

sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes

sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies

sheet-pan spring salmon

sriracha shrimp sushi bowls

starbucks egg bite copycat frittata

stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken

Summer

5-ingredient eggplant parm

30-minute scallops with succotash

30-minute summer steak tostadas

balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)

beach sandwiches

boursin summer squash galette

cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers

chicken chili verde burgers

chicken panzanella

crispy bbq chicken tacos

easy strawberry summer cake (by Anne Byrn)

esquites chicken salad

fried chicken sandwiches

greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill sauce

grilled steak caprese

grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches

healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder

healthy sloppy joes

jalapeño pork chops

jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa

lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce

lemony brown butter shrimp rolls

lowcountry boil 🦐

marinated grilled veggies with burrata

one-pot sausage and corn pasta

sausage stuffed zucchini

sesame-ginger grilled steak

sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes

sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches

sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes

sheet-pan summer corn pizza

show off-y greek salad with truly perfect grilled chicken

shrimp and fresh corn grits

slow-roasted ribs with herby crunch potatoes

sorta pasta alla norma

summery pork and peach bowls

summery tomato galette

sunshine curry with cilantro-lime rice

sunshine pasta

sweet + spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)

the dankest taco salad

the greatest kale salad

the most perfect grilled chicken recipe

the perfect tuna melt

tiny tomato pasta

turkey meatballs with corn butter rice

turkey zucchini burgers

zucchini skillet lasagna

Fall

3-ingredient chorizo street tacos

7 soup recipes to jumpstart the fall vibes

30-minute al pastor enchiladas

beef and three bean chili

cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash

creamy white turkey chili

crispy bean burritos

honey chipotle salmon tacos (by Carolina Gelen)

honey soy glazed cod

mushroom-leek galette (by Jenny Rosenstrach)

one-pot cheese pumpkin pasta

pasta e ceci (by Colu Henry)

parmesan pot pie

roasted pork tenderloin

seared tuna with sesame noodles

sheet-pan chicken and squash

sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette

sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata

sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt

sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut

sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas

sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples

sheet-pan spiced chicken

souvla-inspired chicken salad

steak, salad + garlic fries

turkey cheddar meatloaf

white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)

Winter

15-minute veggie peanut noods

30-minute beef and broccoli

30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps

bacon kimchi fried rice

butternut squash farro-tto

chicken and rice soup

coq au vin, kinda

creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits

crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce

good soup

green chicken tortilla soup

healthy-ish turkey bolognese

lemony chicken orzo soup

one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp

one-pan roast chicken and squash

one-pot cheesy baked meatballs

one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice

one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto

one-pot chicken tikka masala stew

one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara

one-pot pantry pasta

one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie

one-skillet sausage and mushroom cassoulet

one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes

pasta alla vodka with the best caesar

peanut vegetable curry

pork chops with apples and polenta

pork marbella

saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

sheet-pan chicken tagine

sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon

sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas

short ribs and grits

shortcut shakshuka with feta

smashburgers + fries

super bowl snacks

thai tofu curry noodle soup

BY MEAL TYPE

Dessert

caramel cinnamon rolls

coronado cookies

easy strawberry summer cake (by Anne Byrn)

tahini peach cobbler (by Susan Spungen)

Global flavors

30-minute beef and broccoli

30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps

baba ghanouj-ish

bacon kimchi fried rice

beef-bulgogi bowls

coq au vin, kinda

jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa

one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime

sesame-ginger grilled steak

sheet-pan chicken tagine

seared tuna with sesame noodles

thai chicken chop

thai tofu curry noodle soup

Pizza + pasta

bee-sting pizza insalata

basta pasta! (three 30-minute or less pasta recipes)

cacio e pepe primavera

cheesy pumpkin pasta

cheesy shells alla sausage vodka

healthy-ish turkey bolognese

hella green pasta

one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp

one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo

one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara

one-pot pantry pasta

one-pot sausage and corn pasta

pasta alla vodka with the best caesar

sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata

sheet-pan summer corn pizza

sorta pasta alla norma

sunshine pasta

tiny tomato pasta

zucchini skillet lasagna (take your pick between zucchini or regular noodles)

weeknight vongole

Mexican vibes

3-ingredient chorizo street tacos

30-minute al pastor enchiladas

30-minute carnitas tacos

30-minute summer steak tostadas

cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet

cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos

chicken flautas & roasted corn salad

chipotle black bean flautas

chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos

crispy bbq chicken tacos

crispy bean burritos

crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce

esquites chicken salad

one-pot cheesy rice and beans

sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas

the dankest taco salad

Salads

chicken panzanella

crispy artichoke and chicken salad

esquites chicken salad

mango peanut chicken salad

show off-y greek salad with truly perfect grilled chicken

souvla-inspired chicken salad

show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken

spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls

super caesar

thai chicken chop

the dankest taco salad

the greatest kale salad



And more salads I’ve shared on IG:

big ass salads for busy ass people: crunchy chili ginger salad

big ass salads for busy ass people: curry roasted veggie and chicken salad

big ass salads for busy ass people: kale sesame chicken chop

big ass salads for busy ass people: maple roasted butternut squash & chicken salad

big ass salads for busy ass people: no chop salad

big ass salads for busy ass people: TJ's peanut meatball noodle salad

big ass salads for busy ass people: TJ’s cilantro chicken salad

big ass salads for busy ass people: strawberry chicken chop

how to make a bagged salad taste really good: asian salad remix

how to make a bagged salad taste really good: dillicious chopped salad

how to make a bagged salad taste really good: TJ’s harvest apple salad kit remix

how to make a bagged salad taste really good: TJ’s mediterranean salad kit remix

how to make a bagged salad taste really good: Your Taylor Farms sweet kale salad kit

the best caprese salad

Sandwiches

balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)

beach sandwiches

chicken chili verde burgers

fried chicken sandwiches

grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches

grilled steak caprese

ham and fig grilled cheeses

healthy sloppy joes

the perfect tuna melt

turkey zucchini burgers

Sheet-pan dinners

chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos

one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime

one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with a ridiculously tasty green sauce

sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes

sheet-pan chicken and squash

sheet-pan chicken tangine

sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes

sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches

sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata

sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes

sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt

sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut

sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon

sheet-pan roasted chicken with bourbon and citrus

sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas

sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples

sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies

sheet-pan spring salmon

sheet-pan summer corn pizza

Soups + stews

beef and three bean chili

chicken and rice soup

creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits

creamy white turkey chili

good soup

green chicken tortilla soup

healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder

lemony chicken orzo soup

one-pot chicken tikka masala stew

thai tofu curry noodle soup

BY MOOD

What to cook when you need comfort food

3-ingredient chorizo street tacos

5-ingredient eggplant parm

15-minute veggie peanut noods

30-minute al pastor enchiladas

bee-sting pizza insalata

beef and three bean chili

beef bulgogi bowls

butternut squash farro-tto

cacio e pepe primavera

cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet

cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash

cheesy pumpkin pasta

cheesy shells alla sausage vodka

chicken panzanella

chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos

coq au vin, kinda

creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits

creamy white turkey chili

crispy bbq chicken tacos

crispy sesame-honey goat cheese

fried chicken sandwiches

good soup

green chicken tortilla soup

ham and fig grilled cheeses

healthy sloppy joes

healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder

healthy-ish turkey bolognese

lemony chicken orzo soup

messy meatball sliders

my mom’s egg salad

no-stir mushroom risotto

one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice

one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto

sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes

one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime

one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp

one-pan roast chicken and squash

one-pot cheesy baked meatballs

one-pot chicken tikka masala stew

one-pot crispy chicken and orzo

one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo

one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara

one-pot pantry pasta

one-pot sausage and corn pasta

one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie

one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes

parmesan pot pie

pasta alla vodka with the best caesar

peanut vegetable curry

pork chops with apples and polenta

pork chops with creamed corn and kale

roasted asparagus farro-tto

roasted pork tenderloin

sausage stuffed zucchini

sesame chicken schnitzel

sheet-pan chicken tangine

sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage, brussels, mushrooms, and burrata

sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt

sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples

sheet-pan summer corn pizza

short ribs and grits

shrimp and fresh corn grits

slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways

sorta pasta alla norma

starbucks egg bite copycat frittata

summery tomato galette

thai tofu curry noodle soup

the dankest taco salad

the most perfect grilled chicken recipe

the perfect tuna melt

turkey cheddar meatloaf

weeknight vongole

white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)

What to cook when you need *especially* healthy food

30-minute beef and broccoli

30-minute carnitas tacos

30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

30-minute scallops with succotash

30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish

balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)

beach sandwiches

blackened fish taco bowls

butternut squash farro-tto

chopped italian salad

creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits

crispy artichoke and chicken salad

crispy cauliflower & white bean grain bowl

esquites chicken salad

green chicken tortilla soup

greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill yogurt sauce

grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches

grilled steak caprese

healthy (or less healthy!) corn chowder

honey soy glazed cod

jalapeño pork chops

lemony chicken orzo soup

mango peanut chicken salad

marinated grilled veggies with burrata

one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime

one-pan roast chicken and squash

one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with a ridiculously tasty green sauce

one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches

peanut vegetable curry

roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls

roasted pork tenderloin

sausage stuffed zucchini

seared tuna with sesame noodles

sesame soy poke bowls

sheet-pan chicken and squash

sheet-pan chicken with artichokes and potatoes

sheet-pan greek chicken & potatoes

sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt

sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut

sheet-pan miso-ginger salmon

sheet-pan roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas

sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies

sheet-pan spring salmon

souvla-inspired chicken salad

show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken

spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls

sriracha shrimp sushi bowls

super caesar

sweet + spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)

thai chicken chop

the dankest taco salad

the greatest kale salad

turkey zucchini burgers

What to cook when you want to stock the freezer

See the recipes’ notes section for tips on freezing + reheating!

3-ingredient chorizo street tacos

30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls

30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps

beef and three bean chili

chicken and rice soup

chicken flautas

cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash

cheesy pumpkin pasta

chicken chili verde burgers

chicken parm burgers

chicken tikka masala stew

chipotle black bean flautas

chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos

coq au vin, kinda

coronado cookies (shared within drop-off meals to bring to a friend)

creamy but cream-less tomato soup

creamy white turkey chili

crispy bean burritos

dankest taco salad

fancy chicken fingers

good soup

green chicken tortilla soup

greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill sauce

healthy (or not as healthy…) corn chowder

healthy sloppy joes

healthy-ish turkey bolognese

hella green pasta

lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce

lemony chicken orzo soup

mushroom-leek galette (by Jenny Rosenstrach)

no-stir mushroom risotto

one-pot cheesy baked meatballs

one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice

one-pot cheesy rice and beans

one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara

one-pot pantry pasta

one-pot sausage and corn pasta

one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie

pasta alla vodka

pasta e ceci (by Colu Henry)

peanut vegetable curry

roasted asparagus farroto

sausage stuffed zucchini

sesame chicken schnitzel

slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways

slow-roasted ribs with herby crunch potatoes

thai chicken chop

turkey cheddar meatloaf

turkey meatballs with corn butter rice

turkey zucchini burgers

white chicken chili (by Ann Byrn)

zucchini skillet lasagna

What to cook when you need to feed kids

These have been reported by readers as loved by their kids!

30-minute al pastor enchiladas

30-minute beef and broccoli

30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps

bee-sting pizza insalata

blackened fish taco bowls

cacio e pepe primavera

caramel cinnamon rolls

cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet

cheesy pumpkin pasta

cheesy shells alla sausage vodka

chicken flautas & roasted corn salad

chicken parm burgers

chipotle black bean flautas

chipotle cheddar chimichanga tacos

chopped italian salad

creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits

crispy bean burritos

greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill yogurt sauce

healthy sloppy joes

healthy-ish turkey bolognese

honey soy glazed cod

lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce

messy meatball sliders

one-pan roast chicken and squash

one-pot cheesy baked meatballs

one-pot cheesy cajun chicken and rice

one-pot cheesy sausage & butternut squash orzotto

one-pot crispy chicken and orzo

one-pot lemony garlic butter shrimp orzo

one-pot mushroom orzo carbonara

one-pot sausage and corn pasta

one-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie

one-skillet crispy chicken burrito bowls

one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches

roasted pork tenderloin

sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples

sheet-pan summer corn pizza

sunshine pasta

the most perfect grilled chicken recipe

the perfect tuna melt

turkey cheddar meatloaf

turkey meatballs with corn butter rice

turkey zucchini burgers

white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)

What to cook when you want to grill

balsamic basil grilled chicken (sandwich and/or salad)

chicken parm burgers

crash’s grilled pork tenderloin

esquites chicken salad

grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches

grilled steak caprese

jalapeño pork chops

jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa

marinated grilled veggies with burrata

sesame-ginger grilled steak

show off-y greek salad with truly perfect grilled chicken

sweet and spicy grilled chicken and onions (and grilled apricots with halloumi and basil)

the most perfect grilled chicken recipe

What to cook when you want to show off your cooking skills

30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

30-minute scallops with succotash

30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish

bacon kimchi fried rice

beef bulgogi bowls

coq au vin, kinda

honey soy glazed cod

lamb pita with dilly minty yogurt sauce

lemony brown butter shrimp rolls

marinated grilled veggies with burrata

one-pot chicken tikka masala stew

one-pan creamy boursin pasta with (or without) shrimp

one-pan roast chicken and squash

one-pan roasted chicken, cauliflower, and potatoes with a ridiculously tasty green sauce

one-pot sausage and corn pasta

one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches

one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes

pasta alla vodka with the best caesar

pork chops with apples and polenta

pork chops with creamed corn and kale

pork marbella

roasted pork tenderloin

rotisserie-ish chicken with schmaltzy frizzled cabbage

saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

seared tuna with sesame noodles

sesame chicken schnitzel

sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes

sheet-pan chicken and squash

sheet-pan chicken tangine

sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette

sheet-pan crispy pork chops with fennel and peaches

sheet-pan honey-roasted chicken, carrots, and brussels sprouts with tahini yogurt

sheet-pan roasted chicken with bourbon and citrus

sheet-pan sesame soy steak and veggies

sheet-pan spring salmon

short ribs and grits

show off-y greek salad with grilled chicken

shrimp and fresh corn grits

smashburgers + fries

sriracha shrimp sushi bowls

stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken

summery tomato galette

sunshine pasta

the most perfect grilled chicken recipe

turkey zucchini burgers

zucchini skillet lasagna

What to cook when you’re having a party

30-minute summer steak tostadas

baba ghanouj-ish

beach sandwiches (beach/pool/lake party friendly)

bee-sting pizza insalata

beef and three bean chili

beef bulgogi bowls

caramel cinnamon rolls (dessert!)

chicken chili verde burgers

coq au vin, kinda

creamy white turkey chili (a Halloween tradition!)

holiday app ideas!

hot corn and scallion pimiento cheese

jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa

lemony brown butter shrimp rolls

lowcountry boil 🦐

marinated grilled veggies with burrata

messy meatball sliders

one-pot cheesy baked meatballs

pasta alla vodka with the best caesar

pitcher of strawberry-lemon margaritas

pork marbella (great for a dinner party)

sesame-ginger grilled steak

sesame-scallion slaw

sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas

simple-stupid make-ahead mac and cheese

slow-roasted pork butt, 3 ways

snack attack (snack/app ideas!)

spicy (or not) salmon tempura crunch bowls

super bowl snacks

three perfect summer dinner party menus

what to cook when you have a million houseguests

white chicken chili (by Anne Byrn)

WHEN YOU’RE SHORT ON TIME

3-ingredient chorizo street tacos

15-minute veggie peanut noods

baba ghanouj-ish

crispy sesame-honey goat cheese

healthy sloppy joes

hot corn and scallion pimiento cheese

lemony brown butter shrimp rolls (it takes 20 minutes, but that’s closer to 15 than 30!)

marinated grilled veggies with burrata

my mom’s egg salad

pitcher of strawberry-lemon margaritas

the greatest kale salad

sesame-scallion slaw

souvla-inspired chicken salad

shortcut shakshuka with feta

the dankest taco salad

30-minute al pastor enchiladas

30-minute carnitas tacos

30-minute pork and kimchi CYOA bowls

30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

30-minute scallops with succotash

30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps

30-minute sheet-pan chimichurri fish

30-minute summer steak tostadas

basta pasta! (three 30-minute or less pasta recipes)

beach sandwiches

cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos

cheesy polenta bowls with kielbasa and peppers

chicken chili verde burgers (you’ll just need to prep ahead a little!)

chopped italian salad

crispy bbq chicken tacos

crunchy refried bean taco with magic green sauce

ham and fig grilled cheeses

honey chipotle salmon tacos (by Carolina Gelen)

honey soy glazed cod

messy meatball sliders

my mom’s egg salad

one-skillet steak and crispy smashed potatoes

pork chops with apples and polenta

saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

thai tofu curry noodle soup

the perfect tuna melt

tiny tomato pasta

tortilla scramble (by Mark Bittman)

sesame soy poke bowl

weeknight vongole

RESOURCES

Meal plans

4th of july recipe ideas

a meal planning solution

a really simple meal plan

a really simple meal plan v.2

a really simple meal plan v.3

a really simple meal plan v.4

here’s what to cook this week

my labor day menu

the ultimate NYE menu

three perfect summer dinner party menus

Cooking tips + info

ask me anything

combating picky eating

drop off meals to bring to a friend

*fall* in love with squash

favorite regional recipes

free knife skills

grocery shopping doesn’t have to suck

inflation meals + chat

leftovers are your friend

let’s dish: holiday appetizers

my holiday appetizer picks

my perfectly stocked pantry

now you know pt. 1

now you know pt. 2

now you know pt. 3

snack attack

spring has sprung!

summer travel restaurant recommendations

super bowl snacks

thanksgiving hotline

thanksgiving sos

the menu: a group check in

tomatoes 4ever

valentine’s day doesn’t have to be corny

what to cook with kimchi

what to cook when you absolutely cannot cook

what to cook when you have a million houseguests

what to cook when you have leftover turkey

what to cook when you consider yourself a "really bad cook"