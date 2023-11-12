I’ve always loved the concept of Friendsgiving — gathering with your friends during the month of November for a huge feast is an objectively good plan — but I’ve never loved the idea of eating Thanksgiving dinner twice in such a short timeframe. I love the tradition of Thanksgiving dinner, but I don’t want to eat turkey and stuffing twice in one month, ok?! Don’t make me do it!

Why can’t I just hang out with my friends during the month of November and eat autumnal food that we all mutually agree is delicious?!

Enter: this sheet-pan meal. It hits all of the cozy, buttery, sage-y notes you associate with Thanksgiving with absolutely none of the fuss (go ahead, buy pre-cubed butternut squash and/or cauliflower florets — I encourage it!).

It’s Friendsgiving on a single pan.

So invite some friends over for a Friendsgiving feast (they can bring a salad and some pies, nothing else needed), or simply cook this one for your family this week. It’s quite elegant, actually, but so absurdly easy to knock together, and easy to kid-ify if that’s a need in your home (see the “feeding kids” note below the recipe for tips).

I know you’re going to love this one. I mean … did you see the title? BROWN BUTTER SAGE VINAIGRETTE, people! Get on it.

sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette