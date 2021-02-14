15-minute veggie peanut noods
you are not too busy to cook this one.
To skip this week’s extreme ramblings, click here to go to the recipe-only version.
Three years ago, two of my best friends from high school and I took a two-week trip to Japan. We started in Tokyo, then spent three days hiking the ancient Nakasendo Trail (but got lost and spent one of those days walking along a massive highway —…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.