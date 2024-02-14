"you went to BOARDING SCHOOL?!" with Lily Wick, my best friend from... boarding school

Every time I mention I went to boarding school, people are like "WOAH WOAH WOAH, please explain!"

So here's a primer on boarding school, why we loved it, what was hard, and why we think our friendship is still so strong despite not having lived in the same place for more than 15 years.

We also get into:

A basic, 101-level intro to boarding school

Different “houses” on campus and their reputations

A typical day

Sneaking out, making out, and navigating the “strike” (disciplinary) system

What I was like in high school

Pros and cons and how the experience shaped us

