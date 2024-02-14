"you went to BOARDING SCHOOL?!" with Lily Wick, my best friend from... boarding school

Caroline Chambers
Feb 14, 2024
Every time I mention I went to boarding school, people are like "WOAH WOAH WOAH, please explain!" 

So here's a primer on boarding school, why we loved it, what was hard, and why we think our friendship is still so strong despite not having lived in the same place for more than 15 years.   

We also get into:

  • A basic, 101-level intro to boarding school 

  • Different “houses” on campus and their reputations 

  • A typical day

  • Sneaking out, making out, and navigating the “strike” (disciplinary) system

  • What I was like in high school

  • Pros and cons and how the experience shaped us

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
So Into That
Substack's #1 food & drink writer invites some of her favorite people to share what they're into right now… whether that's a book, show, recipe, beauty hack... or an approach to marriage and parenting, community, or friendship. Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life. Learn more at whattocook.substack.com.

