my backstory and how i became a creator
so into that, episode 7
Caroline Chambers
Jan 10, 2024
I recently asked you for your questions, feedback, and topics you want to hear more about and you gave me a ton of great ideas.

One of the most common questions was a version of, “So what’s your deal? What’s your background, and what exactly do you do now?” Good question. How did I wind up as a recipe developer/cookbook author/whatever-I-decide-to-call-myself-that-day? You’re about to find out.

In this first solo episode, I share my “villain origin story” along with, of course, a few of the things I’m into right now.

I talk about where I come from, how I met my husband George, my crazy idea to start a catering company in San Diego, working in a test kitchen, and how that evolved into what I do today.

Next solo episode, I’ll get into the nitty gritty of what my day-to-day looks like as a full-time creator, including how I make money, what I love about my job, what I don’t love as much, and my goals for 2024 and beyond.

I also get into:

  • Is a few days apart occasionally a good thing for married couples? (yes)

  • The small but *wonderful* change I think you should make to your kitchen (possibly my favorite part of the renovation…?!)

  • How I learned to write recipes that people can clearly read, understand, and cook from

  • The story behind my “Just Married” cookbook

  • How COVID lockdowns inspired What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

  • My weather-related So Out On and my IRL LOL of the week

  • How to make an egg quesadilla with chili crisp

  • My cookbook… coming soon!

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

So Into That

Substack's #1 food & drink writer invites some of her favorite people to share what they're into right now… whether that's a book, show, recipe, beauty hack... or an approach to marriage and parenting, community, or friendship. Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life. Learn more at whattocook.substack.com.

Caroline Chambers

