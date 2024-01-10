I recently asked you for your questions, feedback, and topics you want to hear more about and you gave me a ton of great ideas.

One of the most common questions was a version of, “So what’s your deal? What’s your background, and what exactly do you do now?” Good question. How did I wind up as a recipe developer/cookbook author/whatever-I-decide-to-call-myself-that-day? You’re about to find out.

In this first solo episode, I share my “villain origin story” along with, of course, a few of the things I’m into right now.

I talk about where I come from, how I met my husband George, my crazy idea to start a catering company in San Diego, working in a test kitchen, and how that evolved into what I do today.

Next solo episode, I’ll get into the nitty gritty of what my day-to-day looks like as a full-time creator, including how I make money, what I love about my job, what I don’t love as much, and my goals for 2024 and beyond.

I also get into:

Is a few days apart occasionally a good thing for married couples? (yes)

The small but *wonderful* change I think you should make to your kitchen (possibly my favorite part of the renovation…?!)

How I learned to write recipes that people can clearly read, understand, and cook from

The story behind my “Just Married” cookbook

How COVID lockdowns inspired What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

My weather-related So Out On and my IRL LOL of the week

How to make an egg quesadilla with chili crisp

My cookbook… coming soon!

Links:

Kate Hutchison, the interior designer who designed our home

Red Clay Chili Crisp (code CARO15 should work)

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark

My fave former boss, Ben Pote, has a restaurant in Greenwich, CT called Wildacre Rotisserie. Go visit him!

