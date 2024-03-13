3

gaby dalkin of what's gaby cooking on building her food empire + remaining positive through nine miscarriages

so into that, episode 16
Caroline Chambers
GABY DALKIN IS HERE, y’all!

With her blog, spice business, and soon-to-be FIFTH published cookbook, Gaby Dalkin has a lot going on.

So I was pumped that she made time to record this conversation in my hotel room on my recent visit to L.A., where she lives with her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

We had so much fun that we kept hanging out for hours after this recording. Gaby is a ridiculously charming, kind, and gracious human being and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know her better on today’s episode.

We get into:

  • Trigger warning: we talk a lot about miscarriages, and Gaby copes with a traumatic miscarriage story by sharing the humor that she’s able to find in all of it. If this is a bad time for you to hear that, skip this one.

  • How Gaby structures her typical day with a three-year old and working from home with her husband

  • Dividing responsibilities with her husband, who is a full-time What’s Gaby Cooking employee

  • Her IVF journey and miscarriages and finding strength through humor

  • Why grilling is seen as a man’s game and why it’s actually so enjoyable

  • Why she loves the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive and how she landed an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy to watch a race

  • The tacos she makes when she doesn’t feel like cooking

Links: 

