GABY DALKIN IS HERE, y’all!

With her blog, spice business, and soon-to-be FIFTH published cookbook, Gaby Dalkin has a lot going on.

So I was pumped that she made time to record this conversation in my hotel room on my recent visit to L.A., where she lives with her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

We had so much fun that we kept hanging out for hours after this recording. Gaby is a ridiculously charming, kind, and gracious human being and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know her better on today’s episode.

We get into:

Trigger warning: we talk a lot about miscarriages, and Gaby copes with a traumatic miscarriage story by sharing the humor that she’s able to find in all of it. If this is a bad time for you to hear that, skip this one.

How Gaby structures her typical day with a three-year old and working from home with her husband

Dividing responsibilities with her husband, who is a full-time What’s Gaby Cooking employee

Her IVF journey and miscarriages and finding strength through humor

Why grilling is seen as a man’s game and why it’s actually so enjoyable

Why she loves the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive and how she landed an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy to watch a race

The tacos she makes when she doesn’t feel like cooking

Links:

Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Other Podcast Apps

YouTube