3

eve rodsky's "fair play" method for dividing household labor will improve your marriage

so into that, episode 17
Caroline Chambers
Mar 20, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

I love each and every guest we’ve had on this show, but I’m just gonna say it: for me at least, this episode is probably the most *important* one yet. 

The Fair Play method and the playing cards that help you implement it help make the “invisible work” of running a household visible, and help to more equitably divide the labor of the home.

AKA, if you’re not happy with the division of labor in your home, this one’s for you.

You’ve heard me and my guests talk about the Fair Play method on multiple episodes, especially Cammie’s episode, and I got so, so many requests to expand on it. So I went straight to the source!

Today we have Eve Rodsky, the Harvard-trained creator of the Fair Play method and author of Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live).

As you’ll hear today, Eve embarked on this journey to find answers to her own problem. After becoming a mom of two, she watched as she became the default (“she-fault”) doer of the things, all while feeling sidelined in her career and “abandoned” by her husband.

Her “Sh*t I Do” list grew longer and longer without any real discussion of who should actually do what.

Fair Play is the antidote to that problem, and this episode breaks down the method in detail. You’ll come away equipped to start a conversation with your partner; identify and fairly divide responsibilities; create space for yourself; and ultimately live a happier, more fulfilled life.

Eve and I also get into:

  • Why household labor tends to be so unequal

  • Men over-reporting and women under-reporting their contributions

  • How to raise this topic with your partner

  • What Fair Play looks like in action in my own marriage

  • “He’s the income earner. So shouldn’t I handle everything in the home?”

  • Understanding the different types of labor (daily grind vs. on your own time)

  • Hard-to-define responsibilities like spirituality and “magic” (tooth fairy, etc.)

  • Why it’s so important to own a task completely

  • Eve’s key to staying happy even as you shoulder more responsibility in life

Links: 

Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Other Podcast Apps

YouTube

3 Comments
What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
So Into That
Substack's #1 food & drink writer invites some of her favorite people to share what they're into right now… whether that's a book, show, recipe, beauty hack... or an approach to marriage and parenting, community, or friendship. Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life. Learn more at whattocook.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Caroline Chambers
Recent Episodes
1:28:44
1:28:44
gaby dalkin of what's gaby cooking on building her food empire + remaining positive through nine miscarriages
  
Caroline Chambers
1:33:27
1:33:27
jessa hastings, author of the magnolia parks universe, doesn't follow the rules
  
Caroline Chambers
45:16
45:16
a big announcement + "one day" discussion + the year of me
  
Caroline Chambers
1:11:33
1:11:33
becoming experts on our own stress with stress expert dr. aditi nerurkar
  
Caroline Chambers
1:01:11
1:01:11
"you went to BOARDING SCHOOL?!" with Lily Wick, my best friend from... boarding school
  
Caroline Chambers
57:43
57:43
efficiency hacks, the transition from 1 to 2 kids, and recognizing that mom guilt is actually often jealousy, with cameron rogers (freckled foodie)
  
Caroline Chambers
38:18
38:18
*the* guide to being the best newborn partner ever
  
Caroline Chambers