efficiency hacks, the transition from 1 to 2 kids, and recognizing that mom guilt is actually often jealousy, with cameron rogers (freckled foodie)
so into that, episode 11
Caroline Chambers
Feb 7, 2024
Cameron Rogers is a longtime friend and OG food/mom content creator who played a crucial role in helping me open up about my life online.

True to her Freckled Foodie roots, she still develops recipes from time to time, but these days you’re more likely to find her talking about motherhood, overall physical and mental health, and how deeply they’re intertwined.

So in this episode, we catch up about how to divide the labor of running a household and raising kids; our thoughts on the transition from one child to two; identifying what makes you anxious and creating systems to avoid it, and much more.

Right before we recorded this, Cameron interviewed me for her podcast. Check out that conversation on her podcast here to hear all about the time that Cammie taught me how to boot and rally at a mutual friend’s wedding (charming!!!!).

We also get into:

  • How a traumatic accident led Cameron to make some major life changes

  • How she minimizes time on her phone but still manages to stay on top of texts and emails

  • Blocking time to handle small tasks in batches so you can stay more present throughout the day

  • Our occasional feelings of “jealousy” (feels more accurate than “mom guilt”) when handing over childcare

  • Her wild birth story of having contractions for weeks and being turned away by the hospital because of a bed shortage!

