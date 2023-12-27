amanda hesser is so into a racket sport i'd never heard of and i’m so into her building a 9-figure food brand

Amanda Hesser founded one of my favorite food and lifestyle brands, Food52. It’s one of my go-to sources for recipe and gift inspiration… and what’s crazy is that building that hugely successful company is just a small part of Amanda’s life story.

She was also a food writer and editor at the New York Times for many years, and she’s written cookbooks and a memoir called Cooking for Mr. Latte which I just love.

Today Amanda and I talk about what she’s into right now (padel, anyone?), what she’s out on (do sweatshirts really need to be cropped above the belly button?), and the time she may or may not have taken her kids on a prison tour on one of their birthdays.

We also get into:

The recent habits that have been improving both our day-to-day lives (mine is a lot more superficial)

Amanda’s ideal sneaker

How we dress when working from home

Her brilliantly simple go-to meal when she doesn’t feel like cooking

Links:

Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

All Other Apps

Youtube