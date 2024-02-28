13

a big announcement + "one day" discussion + the year of me

so into that, episode 14
Caroline Chambers
Feb 28, 2024
13
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Today’s show kicks off with BIG news.

Something I’ve been working on for years is finally here…

Plus, I get into:

  • Why I'm relating so hardcore to the show One Day (spoiler: you get to hear all about me and George's FINAL breakup before we got engaged, dun dun dun!

  • An update on “The Year of Me” – my commitment to reignite old passions and discover new ones in 2024

Links: 

  • Pre-order my (ok, spoiler alert) *book* here!

  • One Day on Netflix

  • Last week’s episode with Dr. Aditi Nerurkar

Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Other Podcast Apps

YouTube

13 Comments
What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
So Into That
Substack's #1 food & drink writer invites some of her favorite people to share what they're into right now… whether that's a book, show, recipe, beauty hack... or an approach to marriage and parenting, community, or friendship. Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life. Learn more at whattocook.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Caroline Chambers
Recent Episodes
1:11:33
1:11:33
becoming experts on our own stress with stress expert dr. aditi nerurkar
  
Caroline Chambers
1:01:11
1:01:11
"you went to BOARDING SCHOOL?!" with Lily Wick, my best friend from... boarding school
  
Caroline Chambers
57:43
57:43
efficiency hacks, the transition from 1 to 2 kids, and recognizing that mom guilt is actually often jealousy, with cameron rogers (freckled foodie)
  
Caroline Chambers
38:18
38:18
*the* guide to being the best newborn partner ever
  
Caroline Chambers
53:30
53:30
caitlin murray (@bigtimeadulting) is so into damp january and i'm emotional about my son turning 5
  
Caroline Chambers
1:02:44
1:02:44
sohla el-waylly helps you conquer cooking and shares the down and dirty about becoming a mom
  
Caroline Chambers
1:04:28
1:04:28
my backstory and how i became a creator
  
Caroline Chambers