Today’s show kicks off with BIG news.
Something I’ve been working on for years is finally here…
Plus, I get into:
Why I'm relating so hardcore to the show One Day (spoiler: you get to hear all about me and George's FINAL breakup before we got engaged, dun dun dun!
An update on “The Year of Me” – my commitment to reignite old passions and discover new ones in 2024
Links:
Pre-order my (ok, spoiler alert) *book* here!
One Day on Netflix
Last week’s episode with Dr. Aditi Nerurkar
Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast app:
a big announcement + "one day" discussion + the year of me