becoming experts on our own stress with stress expert dr. aditi nerurkar

Now that she’s put all her wisdom together in a book and started her own Substack, it seemed like the time to ask her to share science-backed strategies for managing and mastering stress – beyond unhelpful and annoying clichés (“just relax?!”).

So in this episode, we talk about the personal stress crisis that inspired Aditi to become a world expert on the subject; how she manages her own stress as a working mom with a young kid; and how to apply the “5 Resets" in your day-to-day life.

We also get into:

Finding small moments of calm throughout the day

The 3-second routine she recommends when making a transition (before picking up kids, etc.)

Night time screen time and “Revenge Bedtime Procrastination”

What keeping your phone nearby at work or in bed does to your stress levels

Habit formation and why falling off the wagon can actually be good

