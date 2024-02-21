becoming experts on our own stress with stress expert dr. aditi nerurkar

so into that, episode 13
Caroline Chambers
Feb 21, 2024
My husband and I have been following the amazing

Dr. Aditi Nerurkar
for months now, and putting her tips to work in our sometimes-stressful lives.

Now that she’s put all her wisdom together in a book and started her own Substack, it seemed like the time to ask her to share science-backed strategies for managing and mastering stress – beyond unhelpful and annoying clichés (“just relax?!”).

So in this episode, we talk about the personal stress crisis that inspired Aditi to become a world expert on the subject; how she manages her own stress as a working mom with a young kid; and how to apply the “5 Resets" in your day-to-day life.

We also get into:

  • Finding small moments of calm throughout the day

  • The 3-second routine she recommends when making a transition (before picking up kids, etc.)

  • Night time screen time and “Revenge Bedtime Procrastination”

  • What keeping your phone nearby at work or in bed does to your stress levels

  • Habit formation and why falling off the wagon can actually be good

