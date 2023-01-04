Happy new year, my wonderful readers!

Another year down in the What To Cook books. I want to thank all of you for being here and supporting this project of mine.

My first cookbook, Just Married, published in 2018. It is a beautiful cookbook full of recipes that I am so proud of. But after I had my first baby, Mattis, the way that I cooked changed dramatically.

I had less time, less energy, and less patience for recipes that took a long time and left me with a kitchen full of dirty dishes. I quickly abandoned “chef-fy” techniques and became a master of the one-pot / sheet-pan meal. I got really good at cooking extra food so that I could repurpose those leftovers into a healthy lunch or dinner the next day. I no longer had time to run to the store for a single ingredient, and quickly became adept at making swaps using what I already had.

This was the basis for What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking. Recipes that dirty minimal dishes, use fewer ingredients, and require less time - but still absolutely rock.

This community has grown so much over the past two years because we are all looking for ways to make eating delicious home cooked meals easier and more enjoyable. I smile at every single photo you tag me in, I read (and try to respond to) every comment, and the amount of gift subscriptions you’ve all given to your loved ones is truly humbling. I’m grateful, and I’m looking forward to another great year of cooking with y’all.

Now let’s look back on 2022. The top four recipes from the year are all from the past two months, a testament to how much WTC has grown lately (entirely thanks to y’all sharing it with your people — again, thank you!).

the #1 recipe of the year was…

and the runners up were…

Try using an apple instead of peaches while they’re out of season!

Too cold to grill? There are directions for how to cook it in the oven! Use persimmons or pears in the salad during the winter months!

my personal favorites were…

A dinner-party worthy sheet-pan meal! Gorgeous, packed with flavorful, healthy — I love this one.

I don’t repeat cook a lot of recipes since I am constantly working on developing new ones, but I’ve restocked our freezer three times with crispy bean burritos! We’re all obsessed.

This recipe is great for picky eaters or a casual dinner party. Let everyone pick their own toppings and sauces. My toddlers are obsessed with this coconut rice. Use mango or pineapple instead of peaches while peaches are out of season!

the quickest recipes of 2022…

Ridiculously simple and packed with flavor. This is a great meal prep recipe, too! Use the meat to make lettuce wraps one night, and make rice bowls the next night.

I dream of this saucy braised kale.

Another great recipe to double so that you can throw half in the freezer! My boys love these.

What was your favorite recipe from 2022? Write the names of your favorites, and I’ll reply with the links to them to help everyone out in discovering a new favorite!

xoxo,

Caro