I. Love. Soup! And this one is special.

Avgolemono is one of my favorite soups — it’s a simple chicken and rice soup that is thickened with eggs. For this soup, I stole the egg-thickening technique from avgolemono then added lots of veggies and greens and some Parm and fresh herbs for that *je ne sais quoi* flavor explosion. Basically, this is avgolemono with more substance to it. It’s a delight.

Add some crusty bread for dunking and there ya have it — the coziest meal to share with the people you love during the holidays and beyond.

lemony chicken & orzo soup

Serves 6

Cook time: 1 hour

Tools: