Happy holidays!

I have an early present for you in the form of the most delicious salmon recipe. It is a new obsession and I think you’re all going to love it.

I’m sending this week’s recipe a bit early since I know many of us are feeding lots and lots of people this week. Christmas is Sunday! We’re in the middle of Hanukkah! ‘Tis the season to be constantly feeding people.

I’ve had this recipe in my head for a few months, and when I cooked it for a holiday lunch with girlfriends on Monday, I knew I had to write it up and send it out ASAP. My friends lost their marbles over it! *I* lost my marbles over it.

I also pulled it off in only an hour with a cranky baby wanting to be held every other minute, so I know you can do it even amidst the holiday craziness. I did, however, cheat and use frozen rice. Which is my other new obsession. I used to think it was absurdly lazy to buy frozen rice, but I now see how much easier it makes life!

First, our salmon gets seasoned with sriracha and ginger and other delicious flavors, then it’s topped with sesame butter panko and baked. The result is a perfectly flaky and tender spicy, slightly sweet and salty salmon with a golden brown crunchy topping.

Throw it in a bowl with perfectly dressed greens and buttery brown rice, drizzle sriracha mayo on top, and wowza! It is delightful.

other meal ideas to cook during the holidays

Short ribs and grits // This is such an elegant and EASY meal!

Beef and three bean chili // Chili is the best for long lazy afternoons when everyone feels like eating at different times. Just leave it over super low heat or in the crockpot all day long.

Cheesy shells alla sausage vodka // The shells make this recipe feel really special, but it would be delicious with any small noodle you have in the pantry! Smaller noodles will also be easier if you’re feeding kids.

Souvla-inspired chicken salad // This salad is so delicious and a total crowd pleaser. A huge salad is a nice break from all the rich food that the holidays bring — everyone will thank you for getting greens into their bodies! Grab a loaf of good bread and some fancy salty butter to serve it with.

The perfect tuna melt // This tuna salad recipe is pretty perfect and provides a cheap way to feed a crowd. Tuna melts are the best!

Creamy but cream-less tomato soup and cheddar biscuits // Make the soup days in advance. Make the biscuits fresh. People will lose their minds over what an amazing chef you are, and they’ll have you to thank for how fantastic they feel because this soup is a nutrient powerhouse!

Lemony chicken and orzo soup // Last Sunday’s soup really is so special — y’all have been loving it! It’s a full meal, no sides necessary. It’s got carbs, protein, veggies, greens, all in one bowl!

salmon tempura crunch bowls

Serves 4