Click here for the WTC recipe index, and scroll to the bottom of this post for a printer-friendly version of today’s recipe.

‘Tis the season for feeding tons of people, and this is the perfect recipe to do it!

These are the most tender, perfect meatballs with the simplest, most delightful sauce. We are cooking them entirely in one pan. They’re a riff on the meatballs in my cookbook, Just Married, but I made them even easier because I’m no longer just married, I now have three children. I don't have time for homemade sauce right now!

The recipe takes an hour in total, but there’s only about 15 minutes of active cooking. If you skip the fresh parsley (you could use 1 teaspoon dried instead!), you wouldn’t have to chop a single thing to make these!

If you do not find yourself needing enough meatballs to feed 8 to 10 people, you can either halve this recipe, freeze half, or bring meatballs to a friend for Christmas! I’m totally serious — my mom gives chicken curry to her good friends for Christmas!

I like to serve a simple salad first, then a big bowl of cheesy meatballs with really good bread to scoop the sauce and cheese for dinner. Yum. You can also make a big pot of spaghetti and scoop the meatballs and sauce over top. Pick your poison.

Happy ball-idays!

and if you’re still looking for that perfect unique gift idea…

You’re looking at it! Thanks to all of you who are gifting WTC this holiday season!

Give a gift subscription

cheesy one-pan baked meatballs

Serves 8 to 10

Cook time: ~1 hour (15 minutes active, 45 minutes inactive)