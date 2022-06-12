Click here for the WTC recipe index, and scroll allll the way down for a printer-friendly PDF of this recipe!

Our friends were visiting a couple weekends ago and I needed to feed them a quick meal — but I still wanted to show off. We’d been at the pool all day with the kids, and it was 6:30 p.m. before I started cooking. I obviously claimed cooking duty — not only because I am the best cook of the bunch, but, more importantly, because being on cooking duty means I get to shirk bedtime duty.

I put together this meal and realized that every single component was from a past What To Cook recipe — and that they went so perfectly together when repackaged like this! Here’s the breakdown of what went into the meal (with original sources linked):

The marinade in Crash’s pork tenderloin is my go-to for chicken or pork, so I started there, allowing it to marinate at room temperature, which lets the marinade soak into the meat faster. A 24-hour marinade is ideal here and really does make a difference, but we do our best, ya know? Just 30 minutes is better than no minutes.

We only needed one tenderloin and most packages come with two, so I went ahead and threw the second in the bag with the marinade too, then froze it in the marinade instead of grilling it. This is one of my best tricks — two dinners for the work of one! I thawed it this past week and it was absolutely delightful to have marinated meat just ready to go on a weeknight.

Coconut rice is my go-to starch for wow-ing dinner guests, so I got that started next. It pairs with absolutely any meat or vegetable, not just Asian flavors, and is just absurdly delicious. Try it as a side dish for anything you grill up this summer!

From there I dug around and found some peaches and cucumbers. I did a quick pickle on the cucumbers (even simpler than these pickled cucumbers) and simply sliced the peaches up! I love peaches paired with pork and chicken. It’s the perfect sweet and savory bite.

The final step? SAUCE. Every good bowl gets topped off with a fantastic sauce, and it had to be peanut sauce for this number. It goes so nicely with the coconut rice and the pork! We actually haven’t done a true peanut sauce for What To Cook yet, which is wild given how often I make them, but it’s similar to the peanut noods sauce.

All of these components come from totally different recipes, but together they make the PERFECT easy summer night meal. Pro tip: Double the sauce so that you have leftovers to serve with grilled chicken or an easy frozen dumpling dinner later in the week.

summery pork and peach bowls